Key player at Corinthians, Du Queiroz can beat the longest streak of games in the season | Corinthians

Du Queiroz lives a new sequence of games at Corinthians. A player with the most minutes on the field this season, the midfielder will reach 13 straight games if he takes the field against Atlético-GO, at 9:30 pm this Wednesday, for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

This is the third time the 22-year-old has reached 12 consecutive games this season. Of Timão’s 51 matches, Du Queiroz was out in just five.

Boasting physical vigor in a year that Corinthians suffers from embezzlement, Du Queiroz managed to grow in the hands of Vítor Pereira and become the most consistent name in the Corinthians midfield.

Du Queiroz in Corinthians' last training session before the game with Flamengo in Libertadores

There are 46 games in the year, totaling 3,440 minutes on the field. He is only behind goalkeeper Cássio, with 4,230. But among the line players, he is the one who played the most.

line players of Corinthians with the most minutes on the field this season:

Du Queiroz: 3,440

Roger Guedes: 3,399

Gil: 3,202

Lucas Piton: 2,961

Raul Gustavo: 2,671

The last period of so many matches in a row did not end well. Du Queiroz had a contracture in his left thigh and became an absence against Boca Juniors (first round of the Libertadores round of 16) and Fluminense (Brasileirão).

– Whoever disputes them all starts to have problems. Injuries are starting to appear on players we didn’t think about before, like Du Queiroz. He has to play every three days, non-stop, so he gets injured. A day would come like today, when we needed to have fresh players to pressure, to have the ball, but we don’t have it – said Vítor Pereira after the match against Fluminense.

Despite this, the time on the field of this new sequence is shorter than in the old ones. In these 12 games, Du Queiroz has accumulated 833 minutes, an average of 69 per game. With this, it is likely that Vítor Pereira will opt for the young player again in the starting lineup.

Du Queiroz’s sequels in the season:

6 games (429 minutes – Corinthians 0 x 0 Ferroviária to Corinthians 3 x 0 São Bernardo)

Spared against Botafogo-SP

4 games (271 minutes – Corinthians 1 x 0 Bragantino to Palmeiras 2 x 1 Corinthians)

Spared against Novorizontino

12 games (943 minutes – Corinthians 1 x 1 Guarani to Bragantino 0 x 1 Corinthians)

Spared against Portuguesa-RJ

12 games (964 minutes – Internacional 2 x 2 Corinthians to Corinthians 0 x 0 Santos)

Embezzlement due to injury (contracture) against Boca Juniors and Fluminense

12 games (833 minutes – Boca Juniors 0 x 0 Corinthians to Corinthians 0 x 1 Palmeiras)

Banner Corinthians

