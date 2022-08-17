Khaby Lame, one of the most followed social media creators in the world, becomes Italian at 22 | World

The comedian Khaby Lame, 22, became an Italian citizen this Wednesday (17), according to the newspaper “Corriere della Sera”.

Khaby was born in Senegal, but he has lived since he was 1 year old in the town of Chivasso, a town near Turin, Italy.

Who is Khaby Lame?

Upon becoming naturalized, he said that he was proud, but that he already felt Italian even before completing his naturalization.

Khaby Lame becomes creator with the most followers on TikTok

He is one of the people with the most followers on Tiktok in the world: there are 148.5 million (by way of comparison, Russia, the 8th most populous country in the world, has 146 million inhabitants).

In many of the videos he publishes Khaby appears wearing the shirt of the Brazilian team. A football fan, he has recorded videos with players like Zlatan Ibrahimović and Messi. Vinicius Jr., Brazil’s forward, even celebrated goals by imitating a characteristic gesture by Lame, with his hands forward and palms up.

Khaby also has videos with actors; in one of the most recent, he appears with Idris Elba.

The content creator has gained popularity with publications in which he makes fun of other videos that have gone viral, especially those with tricks that promise to make life easier (known as “life hacks”).