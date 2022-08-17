KingSpec 512 GB hard drive for R$180.92 on AliExpress

Do you want replace the computer’s HD or use an External SSD for a good price? O KingSpec 512GB hard drive could be a good option. Mainly because the product has a huge discount on AliExpress: 66% off.

O KingSpec hard drive increases the performance of your machine, thanks to technology 3D NAND. It is ideal for computers and notebooks and useful for saving programs and documents, due to its 120GB-2TB capacity.

In addition, the KingSpec hard drive has a fast boot and load, whether for gaming, video and/or image editing and programming. Compared to an HD, SSD can speed up loading by up to 200%.

Finally, it is compact and very easy to install.

It is worth mentioning that until this article goes live, the KingSpec 512GB hard drive went from R$546.86 to R$180.92, a 66% discount. And you can still pay in up to 6 interest-free installments and shipping is free to Brazil.

As it is a promotional action, the offer is for a limited time or while stocks last. The product is shipped with free shipping from China to Brazil, however, it can be taxed at the IRS customs.