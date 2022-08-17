Legal Amazon has the biggest deforestation in 15 years, points out Imazon | Environment

The Institute of Man and the Environment of the Amazon (Imazon) announced this Wednesday (17) that deforested area of ​​the Legal Amazon in 2022 was the largest in the last 15 years.

From August 2021 to July 2022, 10,781 km² of forest were cut down, which is equivalent to seven times the size of the city of São Paulo.

The data are from the Institute’s Deforestation Alert System (SAD), which differs from the methodology of Deter, from the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), which also released figures last Friday (12). According to Imazon, the satellites used are more refined than those of government systems and are capable of detecting devastated areas from 1 hectare, while Inpe alerts take into account areas larger than 3 hectares. (see below).

SATELLITES: Understand how satellites that monitor deforestation in the Amazon work

Also according to new data from Imazon, this was the second consecutive time that deforestation exceeded 10,000 km² in the period.

Added together, the areas destroyed in the last two calendars reached 21,257 km², almost the size of the state of Sergipe. The institute’s data point out that this was the fourth time in a row that the devastation reached the highest level since 2008when Imazon started monitoring with SAD.

Deforestation alerts in the Amazon, according to Imazon (in km²) 2022 rate is highest in 15 years Source: Imazon

The Imazon system detects deforested areas in satellite images of the entire Legal Amazon (a region that corresponds to 59% of the Brazilian territory and encompasses the area of ​​9 states – Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Mato Grosso, Pará, Rondônia, Roraima, Tocantins and a part of Maranhão) and takes into account forest degradation or deforestation that occurred in areas larger than 1 hectare, which is equivalent to approximately 1 football field.

Like Inpe’s Deter, the SAD monitoring calendar starts in August of one year and ends in July of the following year because of the lower frequency of clouds in the Amazon. The systems are also similar in that they serve as an alert, but do not represent official deforestation data.

The official measurement of deforestation is carried out by the Prodes system (also by Inpe) and usually exceeds the alerts signaled by both Deter and Imazon. According to Inpe, the level of accuracy of Prodes is approximately 95%.

Stability of high deforestation rates

Last Friday (12), data from the Deter system, which produces daily signs of changes in forest cover for areas larger than 3 hectares (0.03 km²), also indicated that the accumulated deforestation alerts in 2022 in the Amazon were of 8,590 km², the third consecutive year of the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that alert them were above the mark of 8 thousand.

Although the index indicates a drop of about 2% in the accumulated number of alerts compared to last year, according to experts interviewed by the g1, the number, however, remains quite high and does not point to a regression in deforestation, but to a stability of high rates. of suppression of native vegetation.

“The increase in deforestation directly threatens the lives of traditional peoples and communities and the maintenance of biodiversity in the Amazon,” says Bianca Santos, a researcher at Imazon.

“In addition to contributing to the largest carbon footprint in a period of climate crisis. UN reports have already warned that if we do not reduce emissions, extreme phenomena such as heat waves, droughts and storms will become even more frequent and intense. losses both in the countryside, generating losses for agribusiness and for the cities”, he says.

Amazonas, Acre and Rondônia lead

Also according to new data released by Imazon, in the last 12 months, 36% of deforestation occurred on the Amazonas-Acre-Rondônia bordera region known as Amacro, where large deforested areas have occupied non-destined public forests and protected areas.

In the area, the increase in deforestation numbers compared to last year was 29%, while devastation grew by 3% in the Amazon region as a whole.