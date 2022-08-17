Less and less US soybeans and corn

The North American crops of soy and corn go from bad to worse, and each week this is reflected in the crop development report. Consulting AgResource Brasil points out that the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) has again reduced the quality of the planted areas due to the hot and dry climate in the producing regions.

In soybeans, the report released this Monday brought a reduction in the quality of crops by one percentage point compared to the previous week, with 58% of crops in good and excellent condition. This quality is one percentage point higher than last year, when 57% of the crops were evaluated in good and excellent conditions.

“The crops are at an important stage, in the grain filling phase. The next report will be important to assess whether the new rainfall forecasts in the US can improve the conditions of already advanced crops”, points out the subsidiary of the North American company AgResource Company.

The entity also reduced the quality of corn crops by one percentage point, to 57% in good and excellent conditions. Compared to last year, the quality of crops is 5 percentage points lower.

AgResource notes that the “lack of rains and heat hampered the development of crops at important times, such as reproduction. The new forecasts of rain and wet weather in the producing regions should not add significantly to the losses already incurred”.

“For wheat, the harvest started with 16% of the fields harvested, a figure significantly lower than the average of the last 5 years of 35%. According to the USDA, crops evaluated in good and excellent condition represent 64% of the area, without changes and well above last year’s figure of 11%”, concludes AgResource Brasil.