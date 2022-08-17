Lívia Andrade is hired by Globo and goes to ‘Domingão do Huck’

Lívia Andrade he was hired by TV Globo this Tuesday (16), according to columnist Leo Dias, from metropolises. The presenter will work on “Sunday with Huck”, but the role it will play has not yet been defined. The premiere is scheduled for August 28.

Before being hired, Lívia tried to debut her own show on Band, called “Mix Music”. However, the attraction’s pilot received criticism from the direction.

“The program hasn’t even premiered yet and there was a lot of rumours, false information, guesswork”, criticized Lívia.

“Música Mix is ​​a mixture not only of musical rhythms, but of people, of different tribes. We can allow ourselves new rhythms, new discoveries, new friendships and our party was a little bit of all of that”, she added.

At the time, the presenter also reported that she was not in a hurry for the premiere date. “There’s no pressure whatsoever to set a release date. It has to be tasty, like a big partywe have to enjoy this whole process and that’s what we’re doing”, he concluded.

Daughter of Silvio Santos speaks out

After hiring Lívia, Silvio Santos’ daughter, Daniela Beyruti, joked about the situation. “Jeez! One day Record wanted to be Globo and now Globo wants to be SBTwill understand,” he wrote.

Daniella, who is also part of the Board of Directors of the Silvio Santos Group (GSS), added: “Lívia, Pri Alcântara, Maisa, Larissa Manoela and even Eliana is now being probed to appear on plim plim screens… SBT, the happiest TV in Brazil”.