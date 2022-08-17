Londrina confirms two more cases of monkeypox; total is 3

Image: Vivian Honorato

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) reported, late this Tuesday afternoon (16), that two more cases of monkeypox were confirmed in Londrina. One of the patients who received the positive diagnosis is a 27-year-old male, and the other person is a 41-year-old female.

Both are fulfilling the period of isolation in their homes, without the need for hospitalization, being monitored by the SMS. The two had sought care in the private health network, and the exams collected were sent to the Central State Laboratory (Lacen), in Curitiba, and sent from there to the Adolfo Lutz Institute, in São Paulo, which carried out the confirmation.

With this, Londrina now counts three positive cases of the disease, the first of which was released this morning. In all, the city registers 18 notifications, of which 13 are under analysis, one was discarded and an examination was inconclusive.

Health also starts, from today, a new bulletin on the disease in the municipality.

Human-to-human transmission of monkeypox occurs primarily through personal contact with lesions on the skin or body fluids of an infected person, or objects contaminated by people already infected.

The infection causes skin rashes that usually develop on the face and then spread to other parts of the body. The infected person only stops transmitting the virus when the scabs disappear from the skin. In addition to skin rashes, the main symptoms are fever, followed by adenomegaly (swollen glands) and pain (muscle and headache).

If symptoms appear, the person should immediately seek a health unit, either private or public, so that a professional can make the assessment and correct management of the case.

