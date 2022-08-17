Lotofácil player earns more than R$ 1 million and keeps the ‘tide of luck’ on the coast of SP, which reaches R$ 222 million in 6 months | Santos and Region

A Lotofácil player in São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo, hit the 15 numbers of the 2,599 contest and won R$ 1,183,110.65. The draw was held on Monday night (15). In addition to him, a player from Salvador (BA) and another from Mafra (SC) received the same amount.

The dozens drawn were: 01 – 02 – 03 – 04 – 06 – 08 – 09 – 10 – 11 – 13 – 17 – 18 – 19 – 22 – 23.

The lucky guy from São Vicente made a simple bet, worth R$ 2.50, on Dia de Sorte Loterias, located at Avenida Presidente Wilson, 136, in the Itararé neighborhood.

Lottery employee Rosane de Freitas told the g1 that they are considered hot feet because Lotofácil has already gone out to a house gambler.

“We are taking advantage of this lucky streak here on the coast and entered the list of hot feet”, he said.

O g1 contacted Caixa Econômica Federal to find out if the award winner had already started the process to withdraw the amount, but did not receive a response until the last update of this report.

The coast of São Paulo has become a kind of ‘National Capital of Lotteries’. From March to the present, R$ 222,487,796.56 were distributed in prizes from Caixa Econômica Federal. The first prize, of R$ 94,690,936.18, was drawn on March 19 in Mongaguá. Less than 15 days later, on April 2, R$ 122,627,171.80 was delivered to winners of a pool in Santos.

In Santos, the prize went to 44 new players, all employees of the same company, who participated in a pool. The total amount will be divided between the players, and each one will have R$ 2,786,981.17. The lucky ones placed the bet in the early afternoon of Saturday (2) – the same day of the draw, at the Santo & Santo lottery, in the Vila Mathias neighborhood.

The Mongaguá contest awarded a single hot foot, which took the jackpot of approximately R$95 million. The winner bet on Lotérica Mongaguá, in the Center, hitting the six tens. The gambler was not identified, however, on the 23rd, he filed the process to redeem the amount. This prize was the fifth largest in history, if the Mega da Virada draws are disregarded.

On May 28, the prize of +Milionária, Caixa Econômica Federal’s new lottery, made the joy of a resident of Santos, who won R$ 392,567.53. Two days later, a bet made in Santos was one of five that matched the 15 numbers of Lotofácil’s 2,534 contest, held on Monday night (30). Each one earned BRL 718,802.08.

