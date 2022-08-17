Lotofcil 2600, Quina 5925, Timemania 1822: check the numbers (16/8) – Nacional

Caixa drew lots this Tuesday (16/8) the contests Lotofcil 2600, Quina 5925, Timemania 1822, Dupla Sena 2405 and Dia de Sorte 643. Together, the prizes exceed R$ 22 million. The event took place at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo. O State of Mines updated all results in real time.
Check out this Tuesday’s lotteries (16/8)
Lotofcil 2600 – BRL 5 million
Whoever hits 15 numbers from 01 to 25 wins the maximum prize.
Check the tens: 02 – 05 – 07 – 09 – 10 – 11 – 12 – 14 – 15 – 16 – 18 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25
prize
15 hits
3 winning bets, BRL 1,683,723.53
(Recife-PE, Curitiba-PR and Taubat-SP)
14 hits
683 winning bets, R$ 832.90
13 hits
24105 winning bets, BRL 25.00
12 hits
248538 winning bets, BRL 10.00
11 hits
1208226 winning bets, BRL 5.00
Quina 5925 – BRL 9.3 million
The amount will go out to the only player who enters five numbers from 01 to 80.
Check the tens: 14 – 36 – 42 – 47 – 67
prize
5 hits
there were no winners
4 hits
76 winning bets, BRL 7,201.63
3 hits
7,318 winning bets, BRL 71.22
2 hits
165,499 winning bets, BRL 3.14
Accumulated value for the next contest: BRL 10.6 million
Timemania 1822 – BRL 3.5 million
In Timemania, the participant must choose ten numbers from 01 to 80 and hope that seven are drawn. You also need to fill in the “Team of the Heart”.
Check the tens: 02 – 14 – 21 – 32 – 53 – 69 – 72
Team do Corao: 55 – Mirassol/SP
prize
7 hits
there were no winners
6 hits
there were no winners
5 hits
116 winning bets, R$ 1,233.58
4 hits
2,078 winning bets, BRL 9.00
3 hits
20,565 winning bets, BRL 3.00
Team do Corao
MIRASOL /SP
5,401 winning bets, BRL 7.50
Accumulated value for the next contest: R$ 3.8 million
Dupla Sena 2405 – BRL 3.1 million
The player dials 6 to 15 numbers from 01 to 50 and participates in two draws.
Check out the dozens:
1st draw: 02 – 12 – 15 – 29 – 33 – 40
Prize – 1st Draw
6 hits
there were no winners
5 hits
11 winning bets R$ 5,254.84
4 hits
650 winning bets R$ 101.63
3 hits
11,986 winning bets BRL 2.75
2nd draw: 01 – 08 – 12 – 29 – 38 – 42
6 hits
there were no winners
5 hits
8 winning bets R$ 6,502.87
4 hits
625 winning bets R$ 105.69
3 hits
11,963 winning bets BRL 2.76
Accumulated value for the next contest: R$ 3.3 million
Lucky Day 643 – BRL 1 million
The player has to enter seven numbers from 01 to 31 to pocket the fortune. The modality allows the filling of up to 15 tens.
Check the tens: 02 – 06 – 07 – 10 – 14 – 16 – 26
Lucky month: 02 – February
prize
7 hits
there were no winners
6 hits
28 winning bets, BRL 3,542.14
5 hits
1,816 winning bets, BRL 20.00
4 hits
22,729 winning bets, BRL 4.00
lucky lady
February
72,882 winning bets, BRL 2.00
Accumulated value for the next contest: R$ 1.2 million