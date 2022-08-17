Lotofcil 2600, Quina 5925, Timemania 1822: check the numbers (16/8) – Nacional

Timemania has an estimated prize of R$ 3.5 million this Tuesday (16/8) (photo: Publicity/Lotteries Caixa)

Caixa drew lots this Tuesday (16/8) the contests Lotofcil 2600, Quina 5925, Timemania 1822, Dupla Sena 2405 and Dia de Sorte 643. Together, the prizes exceed R$ 22 million. The event took place at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo. O State of Mines updated all results in real time.

Check out this Tuesday’s lotteries (16/8)

Lotofcil 2600 – BRL 5 million

Whoever hits 15 numbers from 01 to 25 wins the maximum prize.

Check the tens: 02 – 05 – 07 – 09 – 10 – 11 – 12 – 14 – 15 – 16 – 18 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25

prize

15 hits

3 winning bets, BRL 1,683,723.53

(Recife-PE, Curitiba-PR and Taubat-SP)

14 hits

683 winning bets, R$ 832.90

13 hits

24105 winning bets, BRL 25.00

12 hits

248538 winning bets, BRL 10.00

11 hits

1208226 winning bets, BRL 5.00

Quina 5925 – BRL 9.3 million

The amount will go out to the only player who enters five numbers from 01 to 80.

Check the tens: 14 – 36 – 42 – 47 – 67

prize

5 hits

there were no winners

4 hits

76 winning bets, BRL 7,201.63

3 hits

7,318 winning bets, BRL 71.22

2 hits

165,499 winning bets, BRL 3.14

Accumulated value for the next contest: BRL 10.6 million

Timemania 1822 – BRL 3.5 million

In Timemania, the participant must choose ten numbers from 01 to 80 and hope that seven are drawn. You also need to fill in the “Team of the Heart”.

Check the tens: 02 – 14 – 21 – 32 – 53 – 69 – 72

Team do Corao: 55 – Mirassol/SP

prize

7 hits

there were no winners

6 hits

there were no winners

5 hits

116 winning bets, R$ 1,233.58

4 hits

2,078 winning bets, BRL 9.00

3 hits

20,565 winning bets, BRL 3.00

Team do Corao

MIRASOL /SP

5,401 winning bets, BRL 7.50

Accumulated value for the next contest: R$ 3.8 million

Dupla Sena 2405 – BRL 3.1 million

The player dials 6 to 15 numbers from 01 to 50 and participates in two draws.

Check out the dozens:

1st draw: 02 – 12 – 15 – 29 – 33 – 40

Prize – 1st Draw

6 hits

there were no winners

5 hits

11 winning bets R$ 5,254.84

4 hits

650 winning bets R$ 101.63

3 hits

11,986 winning bets BRL 2.75

2nd draw: 01 – 08 – 12 – 29 – 38 – 42

Prize – 2nd Draw 6 hits

there were no winners 5 hits

8 winning bets R$ 6,502.87 4 hits

625 winning bets R$ 105.69 3 hits

11,963 winning bets BRL 2.76

Accumulated value for the next contest: R$ 3.3 million

Lucky Day 643 – BRL 1 million

The player has to enter seven numbers from 01 to 31 to pocket the fortune. The modality allows the filling of up to 15 tens.

Check the tens: 02 – 06 – 07 – 10 – 14 – 16 – 26

Lucky month: 02 – February

prize

7 hits

there were no winners

6 hits

28 winning bets, BRL 3,542.14

5 hits

1,816 winning bets, BRL 20.00

4 hits

22,729 winning bets, BRL 4.00

lucky lady

February

72,882 winning bets, BRL 2.00

Accumulated value for the next contest: R$ 1.2 million