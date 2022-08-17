Lucas Perri explains his departure from Náutico and a deal with Botafogo: ‘I’m going focused on learning and evolving’

24 year old goalkeeper Lucas Perri arrives in Rio de Janeiro this Wednesday to sign with Botafogo. On Monday, the last day of the transfer window, he terminated with Nautical and Sao Paulobeing free in the market and being able to close with Alvinegro.

To the website “GE”, the goalkeeper explained how the negotiation went.

– From the moment I signed the pre-contract with Botafogo, I knew that there was the possibility of Botafogo and São Paulo getting right and if that happened I didn’t have much I could do, nor did Náutico. Only Nautico will release it. It was not a very likely thing, but it ended up coming true – explained Lucas Perri.

The contract provided for the release of Náutico in case of a good proposal for São Paulo, which happened. The São Paulo club will keep a percentage of the economic rights, while Botafogo will have the player immediately.

– I’m going to Botafogo very happy and motivated to help in any way I can. If I’m going to play, be second or third goalkeeper. I’m going focused to learn and evolve. I believe that I am a young goalkeeper, 24 years old, I have a lot of time left in my career. I’m going to look for evolution. I want to have new experiences and I’m very motivated about it – he added.