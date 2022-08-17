Lula has 44% against Bolsonaro’s 37%.



Search PowerDate with 3,500 interviews conducted from August 14 to 16 shows that Lula (PT) has a 7 percentage point advantage over Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 1st round. Today, PT has 44%; the president scores 37%.

With the result, Lula’s lead over Bolsonaro remains stable. 15 days ago, it was 8 points.

Today, Ciro Gomes (PDT) has 6%. Technically ties with Simone Tebet (MDB), who scores 4%, considering a margin of error of 2 percentage points. Sofia Manzano (PCB) appears with 1%.

It’s the 1st time the PowerDate tests the names of Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) and Roberto Jefferson (PTB) in the 1st round scenario. Neither of the 2 had enough mentions to score. Eymael (DC), Pablo Marçal (Pros), Felipe d’Avila (Novo), Vera Lúcia (PSTU) and Leonardo Péricles (UP) also did not reach 1%.

The survey was carried out by PowerDate, a company of the Poder360 Jornalismo group, with its own resources. Data were collected from August 14 to 16, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 331 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-02548/2022.

To reach 3,500 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 calls until the interviewees who faithfully represent the entire population are found. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

The names of André Janones (Avante) and Luciano Bivar (União Brasil) were withdrawn in this round of PowerDate. The Minas Gerais deputy scored 2% 15 days ago, but left the race to the Planalto to support Lula. Bivar, also tested in the previous round, gave the seat to Soraya, who is his party companion.

There is also uncertainty about the candidacy of 2 names tested in this round. Roberto Jefferson joined the PTB, but his eligibility may be challenged based on the Clean Record Law. Pablo Marçal, on the other hand, faces the leadership of the Pros, his party, which does not want the candidacy and prefers to support Lula.

Changes to the list of candidates appear to have polarized the race even further. Now, Lula and Bolsonaro add up to 81% of voting intentions.

The numbers also indicate that a 2nd round with Lula and Bolsonaro remains the most likely scenario. Leader, Lula has 47% of valid votes – those given to a candidate, excluding blanks and nulls. To win the 1st round, she would need at least 50% + 1 of the valid votes. The PT, however, continues with a considerable advantage over Bolsonaro in the 2nd round scenario. (read more below in this same post).

DEMOGRAPHIC BANDS

O PowerDate stratifies data on voting intentions in the 1st round to assess how each candidate performs in different demographic groups. Lula has the highest score among women (48%), young people aged between 16 and 24 (48%), elderly people aged 60 and over (50%) and people with a family income of up to 2 minimum wages (49%). Bolsonaro does better among men (44%), people aged 25 to 44 (43%) and voters whose family income is 2 to 5 minimum wages (45%).

By region, Lula beats Bolsonaro by the widest margin in the Northeast (48% X 34%) and in the Southeast (47% X 36%), regions with more voters. The president, on the other hand, has the numerical lead in the South (41% X 32%).

It should be noted that the survey has a higher margin of error when it only considers interviews from one of the 5 regions of Brazil. Lula and Bolsonaro are technically tied in the North and Midwest – margins of error of 6 pp and 6.3 pp, respectively

Click on the links below to find out how candidates score among Catholic and Evangelical voters and among Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries.

2nd TURN: LULA 52% X 38% BOLSONARO

Lula has a 14-point lead over Bolsonaro in a head-to-head scenario. The result indicates stability: in the last 15 days, the 2 candidates registered variations within the margin of error. In the last 3 months, Lula’s lead in this scenario has been oscillating in the range of 10 to 17 pp.

The numbers also show that, just like a month ago, Bolsonaro continues to struggle to increase his voting intentions from the 1st to the 2nd round. While Lula has 8 points more in the 2nd round simulation compared to the 1st round, Bolsonaro varies only 1 point upwards.

POWERDATA

The content of PowerDate can be read on social networks, where infographics and news are shared. Follow the profiles of the research division of the Power 360 at the twitteron Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

DIFFERENCES IN SURVEYS

This presidential election is proving challenging for companies doing research. There are many results indicating divergent signals. It was difficult to know what the real trend is at this moment.

It is important to say that all polls are right, each within the methodology chosen. Each system can have advantages and disadvantages, depending on the situation they want to determine.

In 2018, for example, there was much “embarrassed vote” in Jair Bolsonaro. Some face-to-face surveys had difficulty capturing this type of preference. The telephone polls, on the other hand, gave more comfort to part of the voters who opted for the then presidential candidate for the PSL (today, Bolsonaro is in the PL).

It is still unclear what impact each methodology has on data collection. But it is already known that in-person polls tend to have a result pointing to a looser leadership of Lula. And telephone surveys (especially automated and neutral ones, with a recording asking the questions, like the PowerDate) tend to show a tighter contest.

In the United States, face-to-face polling has not been used for decades to measure voting intentions at the national level. The extreme polarized environment hinders data collection when the interviewer and the interviewee are face to face.

In short, it is important to note that it is not a question of there being an error in one or another research. They are different methodologies. At the end of this campaign it will be possible to know which system was most appropriate to point out trends in the current Brazilian political moment.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power 360 maintains a collection with thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There have been studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to follow the progress of each candidate. Access the Research Aggregator clicking here.

The research information began to be compiled by journalist Fernando Rodrigues, Editor-in-Chief of the Power 360on its website, in the year 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, click here.

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from August 14 to 16, 2022. 3,500 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 331 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education level, region and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For readability, search results have been rounded. Because of this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in tables of crossover of variables may appear due to non-response occurrences. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-02548/2022.