Lula has 45% and Bolsonaro 33% in the 1st round, says Genial/Quaest

Data indicate that there will be a 2nd round; poll shows PT with 13 points of advantage against the president in the 2nd round

Search Great/Quaest released this Wednesday (17.Aug.2022) shows that the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has 45% of voting intentions in the 1st round of the October elections. The Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), registered 33%. Whites, nulls and abstentions add up to 6%. Undecided are 6%.

The PT increased by 1 percentage point within the margin of error in relation to the last survey carried out by the company and released on August 3. Bolsonaro also varied his score positively in the margin of error compared to the previous survey.

The survey heard 2,000 voters from 123 municipalities from August 11 to 14, 2022 and is registered with the TSE under the number BR-01167/2022. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. The survey cost R$ 139,005.86 and was paid for by Banco Genial SA Here is the entire survey (7MB).

Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears in 3rd place, with 6% of voting intentions. He is followed by Simone Tebet (MDB) with 3%. The other candidates did not score.

Read the voting intentions for the 1st round according to Genial/Quaest:

2nd shift

In an eventual 2nd round between Lula and Bolsonaro, the PT has 51% of voting intentions, against 38% for the president. In this scenario, 7% said they would vote blank/null or not vote and 4% did not respond.

GOVERNMENT ASSESSMENT

The survey also asked respondents about how they evaluated the management of the federal government. Among respondents, 41% gave a negative assessment.

Another 29% evaluate the government as positive and 27% as regular. The negative assessment has dropped 2 percentage points since the survey released earlier this month.

In addition, 43% of respondents said that government action is “worse than expected”. Another 23% assessed that the government is “better than expected”. For 31%, the Bolsonaro government is not “no better, no worse”.

ECONOMY

The survey also asked respondents about the influence of the economy on voting for president. About 53% said that the economic situation “influences a lot” in the vote, 25% responded that “does not influence”.

Regarding the performance of the Brazilian economy in the last year:

52% say that the economic situation has worsened (down 4 percentage points compared to the last survey);

23% consider that the economic situation has improved (up 3 percentage points);

24% said they did not see a difference (they showed stability within the margin of error).

There is also an analysis of the individual financial situation:

48% noticed a worsening in their ability to pay bills in the last 3 months;

26% say the situation is the same;

25% noticed an improvement in their financial situation to pay the bills.

Regarding the reduction in fuel prices, the Quaest survey indicates 42% attribute the writing to the Bolsonaro government. Petrobras and governors were nominated by 9% and 8%, respectively.

BRAZIL AID

Among those interviewed, 76% said that the benefit has an impact on family income and 22% say that it does not.

The survey also asked respondents about the purposes of government benefits. About 62% say that the benefits granted by the government were made to help Bolsonaro’s re-election and 33% said that the benefits were approved to benefit the population.

POWERDATA

Search PowerDate held from July 31 to August 2, 2022 showed stability in the framework for the presidential succession. Lula got 43% of voting intentions in the 1st round, while Bolsonaro scored 35%. The other candidates, together, added up to 15%.

Ciro Gomes registered 7% of voting intentions. Simone Tebet, 4%, and André Janones (Avante), 2% – the politician gave up the race to support the PT. Eymael and Felipe d’Avila had 1% each. The other names tested did not receive enough mentions to score. Blanks and nulls were 4%; don’t know, 2%.

In an eventual 2nd round between Lula and Bolsonaro, the PT would defeat the current occupant of the Planalto by 50% to 40% of the votes, according to the survey. 5% said they would vote blank or nullify the vote in this scenario, while 4% were undecided.

If Ciro Gomes reaches the 2nd round with Bolsonaro, the poll showed a technical tie (40% X 40%). 13% would vote blank and null and 7% do not know.

Against Lula, the pedestrian would lose by 19 points. While 47% said they would vote for Lula, 26% would choose Ciro. Blanks and nulls would jump to 24%; undecided, 4%.

