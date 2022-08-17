Lula opens 25 points of advantage among the beneficiaries of Aid Brasil, shows Ipec

Former President Lula (PT) opened up a 25-point advantage over Jair Bolsonaro (PL) among the beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil, according to the new round of research by the Ipec institute, released on the night of this Monday, 15.

In all, the PT gathered 52% of voting intentions among those who receive the aid or live with a beneficiary of the program. Bolsonaro, in turn, garnered only 27% of the nominations in this segment of the population.

The difference reflects the still low conversion of the Electoral PEC into voting intentions for Bolsonaro. The former captain had in the program his main bet to reverse the historic disadvantage he has in the poorest segment of society, who live on a minimum wage or less per month. According to Ipec, in this portion of Brazil, Bolsonaro loses to Lula by 60% to 19%. The group is formed mostly by beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil.

In addition to Ipec, other surveys with different methodologies had already indicated the low electoral return for Bolsonaro with the measure. The PoderData survey on August 5, for example, indicated a growth of 10 percentage points in just 15 days in disapproval of the former captain’s work among those receiving Auxílio Brasil. At the time, Bolsonaro was disapproved by 65% ​​of the program’s beneficiaries.

In campaigns, Lula has used the ‘expiration date’ of the raise granted by Bolsonaro in the program. The Auxílio Brasil of 600 reais only goes until December, a fact used by the PT to explain the electoral nature of the measure. In a recent live alongside new ally André Janones (Avante), Lula guaranteed that the value will be permanent in a possible new government.

Bolsonaro, for his part, intends to explore the expansion of benefits during his re-election quest. A document from the PL, the president’s party, signed by Valdemar Costa Neto, leader of the party, indicates that Bolsonaro’s campaigns and allies have used inflated and distorted numbers in speeches about the program.

Data from the Ipec survey were obtained from 2,000 face-to-face interviews between the 12th and 14th of August, a period that already includes the new value of Auxílio Brasil. The margin of error of the survey, which was contracted by TV Globo, is 2 percentage points and the survey confidence level is 95%. At the Superior Electoral Court, Ipec monitoring is registered under number BR-03980/2022.

On Monday, in the general electoral cut, the poll revealed that Lula currently has a 12 percentage point advantage over Bolsonaro in the first round and 16 points in an eventual second round. The government’s assessment in the survey was 37% approval and 57% disapproval.