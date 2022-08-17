Lula opens the campaign and counters fake news about churches: ‘If there’s one possessed by the devil, it’s Bolsonaro’

The PT candidate for the presidency, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, kicked off the electoral campaign this Tuesday 16th, with a speech at the Volkswagen factory in São Bernardo do Campo, in ABC Paulista.

Lula was accompanied by, among others, the PT candidate for the São Paulo government, Fernando Haddad; the alliance candidate for the Senate, Márcio França (PSB); and PT president, Gleisi Hoffmann.

The first act of the campaign would take place this Tuesday morning, with a visit to a factory in the city of São Paulo. On the recommendation of the Federal Police, however, the PT canceled the agenda. The corporation’s argument is that there was not enough time to organize all the necessary preparations.

An Ipec survey commissioned by TV Globo and released this Monday 15th, points out that Lula leads the dispute for the Planalto Palace, with a 12 percentage point advantage over Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In the second round, the PT would beat the former captain by 16 points.

The former president used part of his first campaign speech to counter fake news disseminated by bolsonaristas in order to try to undermine their support among evangelical voters.

A report from CBN radio pointed out on Monday 15 that the rumor spread among evangelicals that Lula would close churches in a third government. Faced with this scenario, the PT accelerated the movement to rebut the accusations. The party produced material in which it states that Lula “is a Christian, has never closed and will not close churches”.

“You know that my government created the law that guaranteed the existence of the Day of the March for Jesus. Bolsonaro is a Pharisee, he is trying to manipulate the good faith of evangelical men and women who go to church to talk about their faith and spirituality”, criticized the PT member on ABC. “They keep telling lies all the time, about Lula, Lula’s wife, about you. There will be no lies or fake news that keep you ruling this country.”

Lula also said that Bolsonaro “was a denialist and did not believe in science, medicine and governors”. And she amended: “You believed your lie, because if there is someone who is possessed by the devil, it is this Bolsonaro”.

The leader of the voting intention polls said he will win the October elections “because the country needs us” and that Brazilians “will not see any more children begging or our companion sleeping in the gutter”.

“The first measure I will take when I win the elections is to come here and tell you that I will readjust the income tax table. ”

In his speech, Fernando Haddad declared that PT would sign “the commitment to put Brazil back on the path of development and social justice”.

“Give back what was taken away, give back the future and hope that were snatched by these politicians who take advantage of the position to cover the rights of workers”, continued the candidate for Palácio dos Bandeirantes. “War is not easy for those who lie seven times a day, which is what this government counts. Lula has already been arrested once, in the 1970s, and left jail to reach the presidency. Now, they tried to do the same, and he, who could have taken refuge in an embassy, ​​didn’t want to. He waited for justice to be done to return to your arm and go back up the ramp to the Palácio do Planalto.”