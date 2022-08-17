Lula says that Moraes’ inauguration was a ‘very strong’ act for democracy and that Bolsonaro was embarrassed | Elections 2022 in Minas Gerais

Lula made the statement when granting an interview to Rádio Super, from Minas Gerais. In the assessment of the PT candidate, who participated in the ceremony, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, was embarrassed.

Bolsonaro often attacks Moraes and, without ever having presented evidence, the President of the Republic also attacks electronic voting machines and the electoral process, repeating accusations that have already been denied by official bodies.

During Moraes’ inauguration, there were several speeches by authorities in favor of the polls, the Brazilian electoral process and democracy.

“Bolsonaro was upset because he heard the word ‘democracy’ so many times, he heard so many criticisms of authoritarianism and fake news. He was very upset. Every speech that spoke of democracy, his face of embarrassment was visible,” Lula said in the interview.

“He spent the whole time slandering the Electoral Court, discrediting the ballot box, trying to demoralize institutions, and yesterday it was an act to strengthen the democratic rule of law in Brazil. It was an act in which we greatly valued the issue of democracy. an important, very important act. [….] It was a very strong act in defense of democracy and, because of that, the president was uncomfortable, because he doesn’t like democracy,” Lula added.

Lula then informed that, during Moraes’ inauguration, he spoke with former presidents José Sarney and Michel Temer, both from the MDB.

For the PT candidate, Moraes’ inauguration also represented an “act of civility” among people who like democracy and who want Brazil to have peace and tranquility.

“He [Bolsonaro] he was very restless, very uncomfortable. […] There it smelled of democracy, freedom, respect for the polls and the fight against fake news. He was uncomfortable, an act against almost everything that is the behavior of the President of the Republic”, said the PT candidate.

Bolsonaro and 4 former presidents of Brazil attend the inauguration of Alexandre de Moraes in the TSE

Alliance with doomed politicians

During this Tuesday’s interview, Lula was asked if, if elected, he would feel “comfortable” in maintaining dialogue with politicians convicted by the Justice, such as Valdemar Costa Neto and Roberto Jefferson, to discuss political alliances.

Valdemar Costa Neto is the current president of the PL, a party to which President Jair Bolsonaro is affiliated, and Roberto Jefferson, candidate for the Presidency of the Republic for the PTB, says he is a “fan” of Bolsonaro.

The two were convicted by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in the monthly allowance trial. Roberto Jefferson is currently under house arrest, enacted in the investigation that investigates the performance of a digital militia that works on the internet against democracy and institutions.

Lula then replied: “If you keep naming the people that we will or will not talk to, see, I can talk to the PTB without needing to talk to Roberto Jefferson. I can talk to the PL without needing to talk to the president of the PL. In other words, the important thing is that you establish a policy of conversation with the people who have a mandate, with the leaders in the National Congress, so that you can establish a policy of good coexistence in Brazil.”

“These people have made mistakes, these people have committed crimes, these people have been tried, these people have been convicted, but these people are free and they are doing politics. These people are party presidents, they are party leaders. These people have mandates. You cannot criminalize because the person committed only one crime. He has already been tried, has already been prosecuted and has already been acquitted or served his sentence. And life goes on. And you have to talk to people, there’s no way,” added the candidate from PT.

Lula also criticized on Wednesday the Clean Record Law, which defines some criteria for candidates not being able to run in the elections, such as conviction by a collegiate body.

In 2018, while in prison, Lula tried to run for president. At the time, the candidacy was barred by the Electoral Court based on the Clean Record Law. In 2021, Lula’s convictions in Lava Jato were overturned, which returned political rights to the former president.

“I think it was silly for us to make the Clean Record Law as it was created. That is, you often punish a person and three months later that person regains the right to be a candidate. Clean sheet.”

Lula was asked this Wednesday if he would comment on a statement by the PDT presidential candidate, Ciro Gomes, according to which Lula “has corrupted himself.”

The PT candidate then replied: “Nothing. I’m not going to take Ciro seriously.”

Former governor of Ceará, Ciro Gomes commanded the Ministry of National Integration (current Ministry of Regional Development) in Lula’s first term as president (2003-2006).

Lula also spoke this Wednesday about income tax exemption. According to the rule in force in 2022, those who received less than BRL 28,559.70 in 2021 did not have to pay the tax.

In the interview, Lula said that, if elected, he will propose that the exemption range be “around” R$5,000.

“We will have to choose a higher range to exempt from income tax. […] We need to discuss another band, around R$ 5 thousand. That is, until then, people would not need to pay Income Tax.”

Still in the interview, Lula was asked what he intends to do to get more votes among evangelical voters.

A poll by the Ipec institute released this week showed that Bolsonaro has an advantage over Lula among voters who say they are evangelicals.

G1 columnist Valdo Cruz reported that Bolsonaro’s re-election campaign has as a strategy to seek the vote of the evangelical electorate.