Lula starts campaign, promises readjustment in IR table and maintenance of Auxílio Brasil at R$ 600: ‘First measure I will take’

PT was accompanied by Fernando Haddad, candidate for the governorship of São Paulo; Márcio França, candidate for the Senate; and the federal deputy and president of the legend, Gleisi Hoffmann

ANDRÉ RIBEIRO/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT – 08/16/2022

Former president started his electoral campaign in search of return to command of the Planalto Palace



the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) started its electoral campaign with an act this Tuesday, 16, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. The PT member went to São Bernardo do Campo and visited the Volkswagen factory in the city, accompanied by the candidate for the São Paulo government, Fernando Haddad; to the candidate for the Federal Senate, Marcio França (PSB); and the national president of the legend, the federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann. Leader in polls of voting intentions, the former union member promised that his first actions if he wins the elections will be to readjust the Income Tax table and keep Auxílio Brasil at R$ 600. Lula stated that the promised changes in the economic area are not implemented for lack of money, but rather “for lack of shame in the face of those who govern”, he said. The PT also waved to the female electorate – audience desired by the current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – in her speech mentioning the importance of women in supporting workers and the conditions under which workers performed their duties at the German automaker during the 90s. “For them to go to the bathroom they had to get a sign. And if they went twice, they were sent away. There were women who peed in the machine working for fear of asking to go to the bathroom. It was a lot of struggle to win your right to walk with your head held high in this factory”, said the PT worker.

Lula, who is seeking his third term as president of the Republic, also said that he would not need to run again for the command of the Planalto, but that he considers the country’s current economic situation to be worse than when he took office for the first time. When dealing with the current president, Lula stated that the Brazil you cannot have a president who is not received by the main countries of the world. The PT took advantage of his speech to get closer to the evangelical electorate – closer to Bolsonaro. “Who created the law that guaranteed the existence of the Day of Jesus was in my government. He is trying to manipulate the good faith of evangelical men and women. He is a Pharisee,” he accused. Finally, the candidate of the Workers’ Party said he was against the policy of encouraging weapons and argued that his government will encourage access to books for the population. “We are going to win and make the biggest transformation that this country will see with the return of jobs, wages and respect”, he concluded.