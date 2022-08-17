Major Bullfinch, who fought the Guerrilha do Araguaia, dies at 87

posted on 08/17/2022 11:18 / updated 08/17/2022 11:32



In May 2020, President Jair Bolsonaro received Major Bullfinch at Palácio do Planalto – (Credit: Reproduction/Facebook of Senator Chico Rodrigues (DEM-RR))

An emblematic figure of the military dictatorship in the Amazon, reserve agent Sebastião Curió Rodrigues de Moura, 87-year-old Major Curió, died at 2 am this Wednesday (17/8), in a private hospital in Brasília. Five years ago he lived in his home in the federal capital. Admitted Monday night, he suffered sepsis and multiple organ failure.

The son of a washerwoman and a barber from São Sebastião do Paraíso, in the south of Minas, Bullfinch earned the nickname when he was a student at the military college and an amateur boxer in Fortaleza. It was a reference to the bird fights in the capital of Ceará. He personalized like few others the post-war military generation that had as a career paradigm the role of soldiers in Italy.

After graduating from the Academia Militar das Agulhas Negras, Bullfinch worked in the countryside of São Paulo and Paraná. At the head of Francisco Beltrão’s battalion, he put his troops, in 1957, in favor of squatters in the municipality of Capitão Leônidas Marques, who were waging a bloody war with the forces sent by Governor Moysés Lupion.

Upon being informed of the coup against João Goulart, in April 1964, he went to his hometown, where he held an unusual trial of the local “communists”. A cousin of his was sentenced to prison, causing a rift in the family. It was a time of the cold war and the advance of Brazil Grande tractors in the Amazon.

Bullfinch was an agent of the Army Intelligence Center, the former CIE, when he started to act against armed movements opposing the regime. In 1972, General Milton Tavares, head of the agency, organized an infiltration plan in Bico do Papagaio, a region of southern Pará and northern Goiás, today Tocantins. He was looking for information for a final offensive against a guerrilla organized by the PCdoB, a dissent from the former PCB.

The first two military campaigns with conventional troops, between April and September 1972, were defeated by a group of about 100 guerrillas – a part made up of university students and militants from the big cities and the other, by regimented residents.

Operation Sucuri

The CIE gave Bullfinch the field leadership of Operation Sucuri. The agent made a map with records of the places of movement of the “people from the forest” or “Paulistas”, as the guerrillas were known by the riverside and sertanejo population. For this, he infiltrated men through the Araguaia who pretended to be boatmen, bodega owners, prospectors and small farmers.

Based on the information collected by Sucuri, Generals Emílio Garrastazu Médici, who held the Presidency of the Republic, Orlando Geisel, who was in charge of the Army, and Milton Tavares, from the CIE, put into practice the third and final campaign against the guerrillas. This time, the soldiers sent to Araguaia were just men trained in jungle warfare. For years, the Armed Forces leadership said that the guerrillas died in combat in the third and decisive campaign. That’s not what happened.

In 1982, Médici stated that Bullfinch “knew a lot”. It was enough to create an expectation in public opinion about the opening of the agent’s personal file, which could bring information about executions of guerrillas in prisons. Until then, the Armed Forces leadership said that it only carried out maneuvers in the region. Afterwards, he insisted that he had only killed opponents in bush combat.

Serra Pelada

The dictatorship began to die in the late 1970s, but Bullfinch remained in the Amazon. In 1980, a few kilometers from the area of ​​the guerrilla fighting, a gold mine was discovered. Serra Pelada attracted thousands of men in search of wealth. Bullfinch took over the mining and started to control the life and work of the “ants”. The miners had to hand over their weapons to the Army and could only sell what they took from there at a Caixa Econômica Federal post installed on site.

Women were prohibited from entering the mine. A group of them decided to create Vila do Trinta, at kilometer 30 of the highway that linked Marabá to Carajás. The town of Curionópolis emerged.

The history of mining arrived in theaters in 1982. In the film “Os Trapalhões na Serra Pelada”, Bullfinch was played by Renato Aragão. To reduce the agent’s power in the region that was the epicenter of social and agrarian conflicts, then-President João Figueiredo determined that Bullfinch would run for federal deputy in that year’s elections. He was elected and even catapulted campaigns by government allies. In the general’s predictions, once in Brasília, the agent would lose political strength in the mass of miners.

In 1984, deputy Curió, from the ruling PDS, led the biggest uprising in the contemporary history of the Amazon. Garimpeiros barricaded all access points to southern Pará and the Carajás Project to protest the closing of Serra Pelada and Vale’s control of the mine.

Bullfinch returned to the political scene in 1990 when he recorded and revealed a telephone conversation with businessman Paulo César Farias, the PC, which detailed donations to the campaign of then president Fernando Collor. Three years later, he was charged with the murder of the minor Laércio Xavier da Silva and the bodily harm of Leonardo Xavier, young offenders, on a farm in Sobradinho, in the Federal District. He claimed that in providing relief, he had no intention of killing. He was acquitted in 2009 by the Jury Court. Both the prosecution and the defense treated the case as a judgment on the agent’s performance in Araguaia.

Burial

Sebastião Bullfinch will be buried wearing a war uniform and beret in the Jungle. With Maria de Lourdes, whom he met while still in Minas and whose birthday was on the 17th, he had five children. He also had a son with Vera Lúcia.