Major Curió, who led the repression of the Guerrilha do Araguaia during the dictatorship, dies at the age of 87 | Federal District

Army Reserve Colonel Sebastião Curio Rodrigues de Moura died at the age of 87, at Santa Lúcia hospital, in Asa Sul, in Brasília, in the early hours of this Wednesday (17). Born in Minas Gerais, he was better known as Major Bullfinch.

The Army officer was responsible for leading the repression of the Guerrilha do Araguaia during the military dictatorship, and was denounced by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) for murder and concealment of corpses during the fight against the guerrilla (see details below).

Bolsonaro receives Major Bullfinch, who commanded the repression of the Guerrilha do Araguaia during the dictatorship

The information of death was confirmed by the hospital’s advisory. The health unit states that, for reasons of medical confidentiality, it cannot provide more information about the cause of death.

Major Curió was the army officer who led the movement against the military dictatorship, which operated between the 1960s and 1970s. The combat between guerrillas and soldiers took place on the border of the states of Goiás, Pará and Maranhão, leaving 67 opponents of the dictatorship dead. .

According to the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF), Bullfinch and the military subordinates to him even killed people even though they surrendered and did not present any resistance to them.

“[Os crimes] were demonstrably committed in the context of a systematic and widespread attack against the Brazilian civilian population, carried out with the aim of ensuring the maintenance of the power usurped in 1964, through violence”, said the MPF.

In May 1980, he was appointed by the intervening military regime in Serra Pelada (PA). At the time, he became the only civil and military authority in the region. Bullfinch prohibited the entry of women, cachaça and weapons into the work area. His revolver, as he used to say, “singed the loudest.”

In 2009, to the newspaper “O Estado de S. Paulo”, Bullfinch stated that the Army executed 41 people in Araguaia. In 2020, the military was received by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), at a meeting at Palácio do Planalto, in Brasília.

In August of last year, the MPF registered the 10th complaint against the military for crimes in the repression of the Guerrilha do Araguaia. Commander of the operation, Sebastião Curió is accused in seven of the ten actions.

In total, there were seven denunciations for the murders of ten opponents of the dictatorship; two for kidnapping and false imprisonment of six victims; and one for misrepresentation.

In 1982, Curió was elected federal deputy for Pará. In 2000, he was elected mayor of Curionópolis, Pará, assuming the mandate in 2001.