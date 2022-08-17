Man is arrested and confesses that he killed driver by app in Maceió, says delegate | alagoas

Share on WhatsApp

Since early in the morning, app drivers have been protesting in different parts of the city to charge security. After the burial of the victim’s body, the category held new protests, one in front of the Parque das Flores Cemetery, on Av. Durval de Góes Monteiro, and another on BR-104, accessing Zumbi dos Palmares International Airport. Traffic on these stretches was released around 7pm.

Drivers close Av. Durval de Góes Monteiro in new protest after death of driver by app

The driver was murdered after agreeing to take a ride from Rio Largo to Marechal Deodoro on Monday (15). According to the Secretary of State for Public Security (SSP), Amanda was carrying three passengers when she was killed, but only one man was arrested. Another man and woman are still at large.

The arrested man confessed that he strangled the victim because he wanted to steal her belongings, but the vehicle was abandoned elsewhere in the city. The version matches the expert report, which pointed to death by asphyxiation by strangulation, and the police investigation that pointed to the crime of robbery. The criminals killed her and stole the vehicle’s spare tire, the stereo, the victim’s cell phone and an amount of R$ 180 in cash.

Driver by app is found dead in Maceió

According to the Legal Medical Institute (IML), the young woman’s body did not show evidence of sexual abuse, but biological materials and other traces were collected for further examination.

Married for a year, concurseira… who was the driver murdered in Maceió

The president of the Association of Drivers by Application of the State of Alagoas (Ampaeal), Alex Félix, said that he advised the associates not to carry out new protests, because there was a meeting with the Public Security summit that guaranteed that measures would be taken to provide more security. to the category.

According to the police, triggered for the two new protests held in the late afternoon, the app drivers who were at the places of the bans were not aware of the outcome of the meeting with the SSP.

1 of 1 Drivers per app protest on BR-104, near Zumbi dos Palmares Airport — Photo: Personal archive Drivers by app carry out protest on BR-104, near Zumbi dos Palmares Airport – Photo: Personal archive