‘Mar do Sertão’: understand the plot of the new 6 o’clock soap opera | Sertão Sea

Is every great love able to withstand time and distance? In “Mar do Sertão”, the next 6 o’clock soap opera, Candoca (Isadora Cruz) and Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) are completely in love with each other, but they are separated by a trap of fate: Zé Paulino has an accident and is dead. After ten years, when he returns, his fiancee is married to his great rival, Tertulinho (Renato Góes). 🌵🌊
“It is a love put to the test by the circumstances of life. The question is whether they will be able to overcome all the grievances they have held over the years”, comments the author, Mario Teixeira.
The story unfolds in Sing Stone, a place that, according to what they say, was once the sea and turned into a sertão. Thus, Antonio Conselheiro’s prophecy that the sertão will turn to sea is a hope for the residents of the fictional small town in the plot: for a long time, people have been waiting for rain, facing the difficulties imposed by the drought. 🌵 🌊
In 'Mar do Sertão', Candoca (Isadora Cruz) and Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) are completely in love with each other, but are separated by a twist of fate
In addition to the unfolding of the love triangle experienced by Candoca, Zé Paulino and little talkthe new telenovela will show the struggle for power, especially if it is to have the most precious asset in the region: the water. We will also have characters like the priest who promotes kindness and faith in the peaceful Canta Pedra, albeit with a lot of humor, and the mayor and the delegate who care little for the people of the city. 🌵🌊
Our novel portrays the sertão as it is: a happy and colorful place. We want to show the northeast that goes far beyond the aridity of the sertão. We want to rescue the joy of forró and the vivacity of the mandacaru flower
— Mario Teixeira
