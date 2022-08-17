‘Mar do Sertão’: understand the plot of the new 6 o’clock soap opera | Sertão Sea

1 de 1 In ‘Mar do Sertão’, Candoca (Isadora Cruz) and Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) are completely in love with each other, but are separated by a twist of fate — Photo: Globo/Auri Mota

In ‘Mar do Sertão’, Candoca (Isadora Cruz) and Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) are completely in love with each other, but are separated by a twist of fate — Photo: Globo/Auri Mota