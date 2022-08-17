Marcelo D2 talks with children about the use of marijuana in the family

Marcelo D2, 54 years old, brought together four of his five children to chat about marijuana. The rapper stated that he smokes the drug with them and therefore considers it a cannabis family.

In a video recorded for the project “Universo D2” and released on Instagram, in which the five smoke the substance during the conversation, the singer said that he always showed the drug inside the house. “You guys saw weed in the house. I never hid it from any of you,” he said.

“And it’s funny that nobody smoked with me the first time, right? They smoked my weed, stole my weed, but they didn’t smoke with me”, laughed he, who is the father of stephan31, Lourdes, 22, Luca, 19, Maria Joana, 18, and the youngest, baby Maria Isabel.

I think it’s kind of strange to have a family that doesn’t do that, where the father smokes hidden from the children and the children smoke hidden from the parents. Marcelo D2

Then, Stephan, the rapper’s eldest son, agreed with his father and spoke about the understanding inside their house: “I think that was the good thing about it. Before we smoked, we already understood what the ‘stopped’. We already knew where we were going”, he said.

The singer discussed the use of cannabis, as in medicine even hemp, fabric made from the plant, and commented on the “hypocrisy” of those who prevent the decriminalization of marijuana.

“The future is cannabis. It’s no joke, because where it’s legalized it has spread in recreational, medicinal and therapeutic. Because of all this hypocrisy, the guy has to stay hidden. We’re a cannabis family, right, man? classify us as a cannabis family,” he said.

At another time, Marcelo still had fun telling how he and Maria Joana’s mother decided on the teenager’s name. He laughed because the name choice was similar to the slang used to refer to marijuana.

“When we found out it was a girl, your mother said: ‘I really wanted it to be Joana’. I said: ‘Gee, I wish it were Maria. I really wanted to have a daughter Maria’. And we said: ‘Wow, it could be Maria Joana. And we looked at each other and said: ‘Ih… is it?'”, he laughed.

“But it wasn’t because [da droga]… Otherwise, the others would be Cannabic, Sativa, Indica…”, continued the singer.

Furthermore, he also talked about one of the trips with his eldest son, when Stephan got to know a place where marijuana is legal. “Stephan’s nickname became ‘Chaparral’. We went to Amsterdam together. I went to play in Europe, he turned 18 and I said: ‘I want to show you Amsterdam, so you can see what a country with legal marijuana is like.’ funny, because he was ‘high’ with that little closed eye, then his cap fell off and he didn’t even feel it”, he said.

The artist continued and recalled a time when his son lost his luggage. “At the airport, I said: ‘I’m going to have a coffee, keep an eye on the backpacks there’. Then he showed up without the backpacks. I said: ‘F**k, where are the backpacks?’. And he: ‘What backpacks? ‘. I think our ‘badtrips’ [gíria que representa as sensações desagradáveis provocadas pelo uso das drogas] these are,” he concluded.