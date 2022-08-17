Marcelo needs to race against time to fulfill his wish after leaving Real Madrid; newspaper indicates surprising destination for the star

Marcelo seems not to have been thrilled with the proposals that arrived in this period and will be able to invest once and for all in his career as a businessman

After winning its fifth edition of Uefa Champions League as Real Madridthe left-back Marcelo said goodbye to the Santiago Bernabéu. In the announcement of the farewell to the Merengues, the Brazilian made it clear that he had the dream of playing in a new edition of the European competition.

But for that to happen, it’s good for Marcelo and his staff to race against time. The Champions League application deadline is September 2. Without a club since leaving Real Madrid in mid-May, the left-back seems far from a move to a new team.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

Over the past few months, Marcelo has been speculated at a number of clubs around the world. Even Botafogo and Fluminense were pointed out as possible destinations for Brazilians. But the player himself ruled out coming to Brazil shortly after winning the Champions League in May.

“No (I’m going back to Brazil). At the moment, no. I have football to play in the Champions League, I believe I can, I want and I will play the Champions League. I have a few more years to play, to continue in the Champions League, a very nice championship”, he explained. Marcelo.

“I’m not going to lie to you, I see a lot, ‘Marcelo goes to Botafogo, goes to Fluminense’. I won’t. I make it very clear. I need ten days of vacation, without worry, without touching the phone”, he concluded.

The international press reports that, in addition to the Rio duo, teams from Turkey, the Middle East, Valladolid, from Spain, and teams from the MLS were also mentioned, but none of them seem to have ‘filled the eyes’ of Marcelo.

With that, there is a possibility for the Brazilian to put an end to his career as an athlete and invest once and for all in his life as a businessman. According to the diary Brandfrom Spain, the left-back who owns Azuriz, from the second division of the Campeonato Paranaense, and Mafra, from the second division of Portugal, is close to dedicating all his time to business management.

Anyway, because he is free on the market, Marcelo doesn’t have a deadline to settle with a new club. But to fulfill his dream of playing another edition of the UEFA Champions League, he will have to hurry and find a new destination in just over two weeks.