Marco Aurélio criticizes Moraes’ inauguration speech: “Aggressive”

× Photo: Nilson Jr/SCO/STF

Former STF Minister Marco Aurelius Mello (photo) criticized the speech of Alexandre de Moraes during his tenure in TSE yesterday. As we have shown, the new president of the Court defended the electronic voting system and said that the ballot boxes are a reason for “National pride . Moraes also stated that “freedom of expression is not freedom to destroy democracy”.

Marco Aurélio, who attended the ceremony, told Vera Magalhães’ blog in The globe, that the minister’s speeches were “aggressive” and who witnessed a “nefarious event”.

“It is customary for the host to receive guests with a red carpet, especially the country’s top official. The inductee’s speech was aggressive, contributing nothing to the desired understanding”said the former minister.

“The two institutions lost, the Superior Electoral Court and the Presidency of the Republic, lost this long-suffering Republic, lost Brazil. What a sadness. And I was, with great pain, a witness to the nefarious event.”, added.

Read too:

Marco Aurélio, on the 2nd round: “I would vote for Bolsonaro, although he is not a Bolsonarista

While defending democracy, a journalist…

More news