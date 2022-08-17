Marcos Mion is surprised after saying ‘good night’ to William Bonner | TV



Marcos Mion sends a message to Willian Bonner – TV Globo reproduction

Marcos Mion sends a message to William BonnerTV Globo reproduction

Published 08/16/2022 09:43

Rio – Marcos Mion, 43, stole the show during the warm-up of ‘Criança Esperança’, on Monday night. During the ‘Jornal Nacional’, William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos greeted the artists invited to run the program, Maria Beltrão, Tadeu Schmidt, Paulo Vieira, Taís Araujo and Marcos Mion. The presenter of ‘Caldeirão’ did not miss the opportunity and sent a ‘good night’ to Natasha Dantas’ husband.

“Let me just say one thing. This will probably be the only time in my life that I’m going to be on Jornal Nacional, I’d like to say something to Bonner. ‘Good night,'” said Mion, with a wink. . Then the presenter still made a little heart with his hands.

What he didn’t expect is that he would get an answer from Bonner. The journalist returned the affection and filled Mion with praise. “Let me tell you that not just me, but the entire Jornal Nacional team celebrated your arrival at Globo. I have been at Globo for over 30 years and I don’t remember seeing anyone celebrate so much coming to work at Globo. So, our good night is for you, Taís, Maria, Tadeu, for Paulo Vieira, you are shining in the “JN” with justice and helping to put even more gas in Criança Esperança. Thank you very much for being with people”.

Finally, Mion declared, “Thank you Bonner, I love you.” “It’s reciprocal”, concluded the journalist.

See the video: