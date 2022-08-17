Maria Beltrão’s disappearance in ‘Criança Esperança’ leaves the public on alert







Tadeu Schmidt and Maria Beltrao Photo: Globo reproduction

The journalist Maria Beltrão, 50, became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter on Monday night, the 15th, for disappearing. The presenter of it’s from home was present during the warm-up of the Child Hopebut disappeared when the show went live.

During the break of the novel wetlandfor example, Maria Beltrão appeared on the screen calling the audience to watch the attraction and donate. However, as soon as the singers L7nnon and Ludmilla opened the attraction, only the names of Marcos Mion, Paulo Vieira, Tadeu Schmidt and Taís Araújo were shown.

It didn’t take long and the absence of Maria Beltrão live became a question for the fans. In response to the repercussion, the presenter explained to fans that she was only scheduled to be present in the heat of the attraction.

I was just in the heat ❤️❤️❤️ — Maria Beltrão (@beltraomaria) August 16, 2022

Maria Beltrão in entertainment

Newcomer to Globo entertainment, Maria Beltrão dedicated 25 years to journalism, commanded different GloboNews programs, such as on the agenda and study i. In a recent interview about her migration, she argued that she was looking for new challenges as a reason to change her career.

“I was already very stuck in what I knew how to do, we are afraid of not growing up. During the pandemic, I wrote a book that was a great retrospective of my life and, in these times of balance, I thought: ‘I’m approaching 50 years old. , of the 25 years of GloboNews, I think it’s time to make a different chapter in my life'”, she told TV news.