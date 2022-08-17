Markets this Wednesday, corporate news and other highlights

Posted at 7:51 am
corporate news
Prada, subsidiary of CSN, incorporates shares of Metalgráfica Iguaçu
Petrobras will sell 40% of its stake in assets in the Potiguar Basin
Banrisul proposes voluntary termination program
CCR CEO resigns
Fitch affirms MRV’s rating; ‘stable’ outlook
New IR director at Via
Odontoprev’s subsidiary acquires a stake in MaChiron
Stocks, oil and bitcoin (7h49)
China (Shanghai Comp.): +0.45% (trade closed)
Japan (Nikkei 225): +1.23% (trade closed)
Hong Kong (Hang Seng): +0.46% (trade closed)
Germany (DAX): -0.98%
London (FTSE 100): -0.37%
Brent Oil: -0.24% (US$ 92). Brent is a benchmark for Petrobras.
WTI Oil: -0.03% (US$ 86.4)
Bitcoin futures: -0.85% ($23,737)
Iron ore
The most liquid iron ore futures contract traded on the Dalian Stock Exchange, in China, was down 4.3% at 684 yuan ($100.9). The quotation may impact the shares of Brazilian Vale (VALE3), CSN (CSNA3) and CSN Mineração (CMIN3). This data was obtained from the link: http://www.dce.com.cn/DCE/Products/Industrial/Iron%20Ore/index.html
New York stock futures
At 7:49 am on Wall Street, Dow Jones futures were down 0.45% and S&P 500 futures were down 0.63%. Nasdaq futures were down 0.77%.
American Central Bank Minutes May Move Markets
This Wednesday, 17th, the release of the minutes of the Central Bank of the United States takes place. It will be at 3 pm.
The content of the document should help analysts to project more accurately whether the US central bank will be more aggressive in raising interest rates to contain inflation.
Disclosure can bring more volatility to risky assets like stocks.
