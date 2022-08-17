Markets this Wednesday, corporate news and other highlights

Posted at 7:51 am

corporate news

Prada, subsidiary of CSN, incorporates shares of Metalgráfica Iguaçu

Petrobras will sell 40% of its stake in assets in the Potiguar Basin

Banrisul proposes voluntary termination program

CCR CEO resigns

Fitch affirms MRV’s rating; ‘stable’ outlook

New IR director at Via

Odontoprev’s subsidiary acquires a stake in MaChiron

Stocks, oil and bitcoin (7h49)

China (Shanghai Comp.): +0.45% (trade closed)

Japan (Nikkei 225): +1.23% (trade closed)

Hong Kong (Hang Seng): +0.46% (trade closed)

Germany (DAX): -0.98%

London (FTSE 100): -0.37%

Brent Oil: -0.24% (US$ 92). Brent is a benchmark for Petrobras.

WTI Oil: -0.03% (US$ 86.4)

Bitcoin futures: -0.85% ($23,737)

Iron ore

The most liquid iron ore futures contract traded on the Dalian Stock Exchange, in China, was down 4.3% at 684 yuan ($100.9). The quotation may impact the shares of Brazilian Vale (VALE3), CSN (CSNA3) and CSN Mineração (CMIN3). This data was obtained from the link: http://www.dce.com.cn/DCE/Products/Industrial/Iron%20Ore/index.html

New York stock futures

At 7:49 am on Wall Street, Dow Jones futures were down 0.45% and S&P 500 futures were down 0.63%. Nasdaq futures were down 0.77%.

American Central Bank Minutes May Move Markets

This Wednesday, 17th, the release of the minutes of the Central Bank of the United States takes place. It will be at 3 pm.

The content of the document should help analysts to project more accurately whether the US central bank will be more aggressive in raising interest rates to contain inflation.

Disclosure can bring more volatility to risky assets like stocks.

