Married to 8 women, model spends R$ 11,000 at the market with monthly purchases for ‘Mansão do Amor Livre’

Polyamory has its consequences. One of them is the intolerance of those who are against or/and simply do not understand the subject. The other comes in the form of slips and invoices, which keep multiplying. Arthur the Bear, whose house was spray-painted in João Pessoa, Paraíba, after announcing that the “Mansão do Amor Livre” will be housed there. The model is the breadwinner for his eight wives and has just spent R$11,000 on grocery shopping alone.

“I filled about five or six carts to the brim. I have to buy them in bulk, at wholesalers, because we consume a lot of stuff and it’s a little more affordable,” he justifies, who is getting ready to return to the market soon. : “This I bought ten days ago and is already running out”.

The month’s purchases, which filled four supermarket carts, are now the least of Arthur’s problems, who insisted on keeping the invoice and going to frame it. “It’s to save this moment,” he says.

In fact, the invoice symbolizes the achievement of a dream that he has cherished since his youth, but it will also remain as a memory of the first attack he suffered for experiencing and spreading polygamy.

The house of about 1,000 m², which he bought in João Pessoa, was spray-painted this week. On the walls, the phrase “Family of the devil. You are not welcome. Go away”. Which made Arthur quite apprehensive. “Nobody knew that my women were already living here. It was scary for them, they never had to go through this. It’s a cause for concern and I’ve already reinforced their security, with the electronic part and also hiring private security”, he says, who appointed a lawyer to take legal action and thus try to find out who was responsible for the attack.

Arthur says that criticism has always been part of his daily life, since he assumed he was a supporter of polyamory and made his life with eight women public (there were nine, but she left the group after wanting exclusivity, according to Urso). “What happens is that there is still a lot of prejudice and ignorance on the subject. What they did, however, goes further. My house is where I will live with my women. In the future, I intend to make a club open to an audience that wants to understand more It won’t be a swing house, nor did it cross my mind”, he guarantees, who is renovating the property to house the “Mansção do Amor Livre”.