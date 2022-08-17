Master Serviços has offshore positions open for electronics technicians, nurses, deckhands and other positions

Master Serviços, a company with more than 20 years of experience in the market, has several offshore job openings open for professionals from different areas of activity. Offshore vacancies are for maintenance mechanic, auxiliary, engineer officer, sailors, among others. Opportunities are for professionals residing in the states of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

Lists of offshore vacancies opened by Master Serviços

We have separated a list of the main job openings for professionals from different areas of activity. Offshore vacancies are open on the company’s various recruitment sites:

infojobs

Maintenance mechanic

High school education required, 2 valid CHTs (CÉLULA and GMP), minimum experience of 01 year in the sector, knowledge of the models: Cessna, Neiva, Beechcraft, Embraer, Cirrus and Piper.

Mechanic’s Assistant

Minimum high school education required, desired experience of at least 1 year, driving license (category B), being available to travel.

RJ Jobs

Mechanic Technician

Responsible for performing assembly, installation and corrective and preventive maintenance of mechanical devices and systems, in accordance with technical and safety standards, among others.

Electronic Supervisor and Maintenance

Responsible for supervising preventive and corrective electromechanical activities and maintenance, in accordance with safety, quality and health goals and standards, managing material, financial and technical resources and reviewing inspection plans.

Nurse – Offshore

Responsible for acting to promote people’s health, through care related to food, hygiene, medication administration, dressing and other interventions.

first engineer officer

Responsible for providing the engine starting system, performing improvement courses, controlling the pressure and temperature of the systems, checking the communication system, among others.

Machine sailor

Responsible for taking care of the entire engine room, including its main and auxiliary engines, carrying out lubrication, maintenance and ensuring the proper functioning of the entire ship.

Application for offshore vacancies at Master Serviços

In addition to the job vacancies mentioned above, Master Serviços also offers several others on its application pages. When selecting the position, be sure to carefully read all requirements, assignments, qualifications and other important data.

On the Infojobs page, it will be necessary to register using data such as full name, CPF, date of birth and other data. On the other pages, you will need to send a fully updated CV with your main data to the following email address: [email protected].

It is worth mentioning that for all positions the Master requires a current passport and offshore experience. It is necessary to put your specialty in the title of the email for the application in the job vacancies.

Discover Master Services

Master Serviços is a company that stands out for its versatility and breadth in meeting the demands of its customers, with activities such as concierge control, cleaning, guards, conservation, receptionists, maintenance and installation of electronic security circuits, executive drivers, rental equipment, industrial and building maintenance, among others. The company has more than 20 years of experience and started its activities with the provision of cleaning, conservation and concierge services.

Due to market demands, Master Serviços expanded its service capacity by providing receptionists, professionals from the civil construction sector, administration and many others. In mid-2010 it began operating in the oil and gas sector.



