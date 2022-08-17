MasterChef 2022: Eliminated, Melina asks for a job and gets an offer from Henrique Fogaça

Helena Rizzo he also made himself available: “If you come here, my doors are always open”. Melina, of course, was thrilled: “I’ll be able to pay the rent.” Hey!
What’s next?
Faced with the proposals, the Bahian reinforced, in an interview with band.com.br, the desire to move to another state and, if all goes well, learn even more from the professionals. “I want to go to both restaurants, one at a time if possible,” she says excitedly. “I am in love with Salvador, but I think that in São Paulo I will have more opportunities. I’m willing to leave everything behind, arrive with the face and the courage to discover what life has in store for me”
Although excited by the prospect of the future, at the end of filming, she admitted to being upset. “I’ve cried everything I had to cry. After we leave the studio, it really sinks in that we’re leaving and the experience will end. Everything will remain in my memory and, after the sadness, there is the feeling of gratitude”, she analyzes.
Farewell to the Classroom
Before entering the program, Melina studied letters and did an internship at a school. Although passionate about the power of education, the amateur cook believes that the best lesson she can leave for her students is the example of following their dreams:
“I’ve been keeping in touch and they say they’re proud. This is something that makes me very happy. They can see that we can go after them, that’s what I’m learning,” he guarantees.
“I started to believe in myself more”
Over the course of the game, Melina faced ups and downs, made great friends and almost was a record holder in finger cuts. In the episode that led to her elimination, she ended up being scattered, letting the beans burn, focusing too much on plating and less on flavor.
She learned her lesson, one of many she takes from the months she was confined to competition. “I discovered how resilient I am and started to believe in myself more. I understood that I am able to fall and get up, control my head and my anxiety,” she reflects. For her, everything was a nice ‘roller coaster’ to live. And to watch… Congratulations, Melina!
What happened on the 14th episode of MasterChef
How about a cup of coffee?
In the first challenge of the night, contestants had to pair dishes with coffee for similarity or contrast. Each cook had 3 minutes to market and 1 hour to prepare the recipes.
Renato was the best and secured the only spot on the mezzanine, while Rafael and Melina were chosen as the worst. As punishment, the two had 5 minutes less in the elimination test and Rafael even got a scolding from Jacquin for exaggerating the pepper.
A journey of flavors…
In the final clash, the negative highlights joined Fernanda and Lays for a special test. To the sound of mariachis, MasterChef welcomed the chefs Eduardo Nava Ortiz and Luana Sabinospecialists in the fusion between the cuisines of Mexico and Brazil.
The four competitors had to prepare a recipe with Brazilian ingredients and Mexican flavors, using the country’s traditional pasta.
At the end of 1 hour, Rafael made the best delivery and managed to redeem himself. The hot seat was between Melina and Fernanda, but ended with the elimination of the Bahian.