MasterChef 2022: Eliminated, Melina asks for a job and gets an offer from Henrique Fogaça

Faced with the proposals, the Bahian reinforced, in an interview with band.com.br, the desire to move to another state and, if all goes well, learn even more from the professionals. “I want to go to both restaurants, one at a time if possible,” she says excitedly. “I am in love with Salvador, but I think that in São Paulo I will have more opportunities. I’m willing to leave everything behind, arrive with the face and the courage to discover what life has in store for me”