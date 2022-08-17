Mateus Vital reappears in the list and can be related

Coach Vítor Pereira should have one more “reinforcement” for Corinthians’ decisive game against Atlético-GO, tomorrow (17), for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Midfielder Mateus Vital appeared in the material released by the club, now the owner of shirt 21.

This list is not exactly a list of related, but a list of athletes that are part of the squad. It is the first time Vital has appeared with the other players since returning from loan from Greece’s Panathinaikos in early July, indicating that he is now part of the group.

The board’s priority was to negotiate the midfielder with another club in this transfer window, but no talks have advanced so far, so Vital can be considered an option for the coaching staff.

It is a slightly different case for Ramiro, who also returned on loan, this one from Saudi football, and was reinstated because he has only four more months of contract with Corinthians. Vital, in turn, received polls from several clubs and was the subject of interest from Real Valladolid, Ronaldo Fenômeno’s team in Spain, before being reinstated.

Vital has been training with Corinthians for over a month, but ten days ago Vítor Pereira was more excited about Ramiro than with the now number 21 shirt.

“Ramiro is a machine when he works, he trains at a very high intensity. Vital doesn’t seem to me to be at that pace yet. They are different players, with different characteristics, Vital can come to help too. I chose Ramiro for this intensity of training” , said the coach at the press conference he gave after the 1-1 draw against Avaí, for the Brasileirão.

In the mid-year transfer window, which ended last Monday night, Timão strengthened itself with Balbuena, Fausto Vera and Yuri Alberto, in addition to the returns of Bruno Méndez, Ramiro and Vital. On the other hand, it lost other names, especially Ivan, João Victor, Gustavo Mantuan and Willian.

Even if it is listed tomorrow, Mateus Vital would start on the bench. A probable lineup of Corinthians against Atlético-GO has Cássio; Fagner, Balbuena, Gil and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Silva (Adson), Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

Before the loan to football in Greece, Mateus Vital participated in 179 games for Corinthians, with 14 goals scored and a second championship in São Paulo won (in 2018 and 19).