Mateus Vital reinstated to the Corinthians squad and could be a novelty against Atltico-GO

Midfielder Mateus Vital may be a novelty in Corinthians’ next commitment. The player trains with the squad and had his name inscribed on the material of this Wednesday’s game, against Atlético Goianiense, for the return of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Mateus Vital will own the number 21 shirt on his return to the Parque São Jorge club. The number was vacant at Timão since the change of the shirt of the right-back Rafael Ramos, who today uses the number 2 on his back.

The player had his name published in the Diário Informative Bulletin of the Brazilian Football Confederation on the 18th and is released to make his debut this Wednesday. Vital, it is worth mentioning, has been training with the rest of the cast for approximately two months.

Recently, the athlete was sought after by Real Valladolid, from Spain, but the negotiation has cooled down. The information was initially released by the ge.globe and confirmed by My Helm. The report found that Real Valladolid, a club that has Ronaldo Fenômeno as owner, retreated in the conversations.

At Parque São Jorge since 2018, the midfielder has been on loan for a season at Panathinaikos, from Greece. There, he played 40 games, scored three goals, contributed an assist and participated in the team’s campaign to win the Greek Cup, the team’s first trophy since 2014.

For Corinthians, where he played for three seasons, Mateus Vital took the field on 187 opportunities, where he scored 14 goals and provided nine assists. The player, in addition, collects two titles from São Paulo for the white-and-white club.

