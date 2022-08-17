Mbappé’s mother breaks the silence and talks about her son’s beef with Neymar

The player’s mother plays an important role in the athlete’s career

Fayza Lamari, mother of PSG player Mbappé, spoke for the first time in the midst of the great controversy between her son and Brazilian Neymar, the highlight of the French club in the season and great shirt number 10 of Christophe Galtier’s team.

In recent days, a great controversy has taken over the surroundings of Mbappé and Neymar. While the Brazilian ace has the best numbers for PSG this season, the French ace wants to play a leading role at PSG and, therefore, a friction between the two former great friends has been taking over the French team.

Lamari, who also takes care of Mbappé’s career, spoke for the first time and tried to alleviate the great internal crisis facing the current champion of the French Championship. In his words, everything will be resolved internally.

“Things are managed internally at PSG. Everything is fine”said Fayza Lamari, mother of the French player.

Controversy between Neymar and Mbappé

The great controversy between Neymar and Mbappé came to light in the last game of PSG, in Ligue 1, in a good victory, by 5 to 2. In the changing rooms, it is the Brazilian Neymar who has been receiving the strength of the players of the club from France.

