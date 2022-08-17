Mbappé’s mother speaks out about her son’s problems with Neymar

Credit: Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Problems in PSG’s dressing room overshadowed the great 5-2 victory against Montpellier last Saturday (13). The field was left aside and the main subject became the controversy between Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. They went on a collision course due to a penalty, but everything seems to be resolved after a meeting between coach Christophe Galtier, sporting director Luís Campos and the two stars, according to ‘Le Parisien’.

Fayza Lamari, Mbappé’s mother, spoke about the controversies involving her son and was straight to the point: “Things are managed internally at Paris Saint Germain, everything is going well”, he declared in an interview with “Kora Plus”. She preferred not to answer any further questions when asked about it.

The content of Luís Campos’ conversation with Neymar and Mbappé was to make it clear that internal problems must be resolved in private and not in public or on the field, as it was last weekend. The director demanded a more serious stance from the players for the season’s sequel.

Mbappé has renewed with PSG over the current transfer window, on a contract valid until 2025. He was speculated at Real Madrid, but chose to remain in Paris. The French press reports that the young player won some promises to renew, such as being the full protagonist of the team and having decision-making power in some backstage issues.

Neymar was involved in speculation about a possible departure from Paris. Due to the below-expectations last season, when he lived with injuries and had bad numbers, and also due to off-field problems and “lifestyle” criticized by the press and fans, he was “against the wall” behind the scenes at PSG. Chelsea, Manchester City and even Newcastle United were pointed out as possible destinations, but there were not even negotiations and the Brazilian is staying in the French capital, where he has a contract until 2027.

If there are problems behind the scenes, on the field the team is working. Neymar and Lionel Messi start the season at a high level, as does the PSG team. The Brazilian even leads the French Championship in goals and assists, with three in each category.

After the controversies, PSG enters the field again on Sunday (21), at 15:45 (Brasília time), against Lille, away from home.