Meet Overture, a supersonic plane project that will have twice the speed of current aircraft | Innovation

Travel from Miami to London in just 5 hours. This is the promise of Boom Supersonic, an American startup working on the Overture supersonic plane project, which, according to it, can reach about 1,800 km/h.

The aircraft does not yet exist, but it already attracts the interest of airlines. According to Boom, between confirmed purchases and purchase options that may be made in the future, there are already 130 orders for the plane made by American Airlines, United Airlines and Japan Airlines.

The manufacturer has already released some planned specifications for the Overture. Check out:

Maximum speed 1.7 Mach (or 1.7 times the speed of sound), which at cruising altitude (60,000 feet or about 18 km) represents approximately 1,800 km/h ;

1.7 Mach (or 1.7 times the speed of sound), which at cruising altitude (60,000 feet or about 18 km) represents ; 7,867 km of autonomy ;

; Ability to carry from 65 to 80 passengers ;

; 61 meters long and 32 meters wide;

The first flight is scheduled for 2026 and the first passengers will be transported in 2029;

and the first passengers will be transported in 2029; 130 units ordered by American Airlines, United Airlines and Japan Airlines.

Each aircraft sells for US$ 200 million (about R$ 1 billion), according to Bloomberg.

What is the ‘flying car’ that Embraer, Gol and Azul want in the skies of Brazil

The Brazilian who is building a ‘flying car’ in his backyard

1 of 2 Concept of the Overture supersonic plane — Photo: Disclosure / Boom Supersonic Overture supersonic plane concept — Photo: Disclosure / Boom Supersonic

Boom Supersonic’s expectation is that its plane will cut time in half on more than 600 routes around the world. In addition to the route from Miami to London, which would decrease from 10 to 5 hours, the company gives as an example a trip from Los Angeles to Honolulu, which would decrease from 6 to 3 hours.

According to the manufacturer, Overture will reach twice the speed of the fastest commercial airliners in operation when flying over the sea. On land, the aircraft will perform 20% better than the others.

American Airlines announced Tuesday that it had made a non-refundable payment to Boom Supersonic for 20 units of the plane. The agreement also provides for the option to purchase another 40 units in the future.

2 of 2 Concept of the Overture supersonic plane — Photo: Disclosure / Boom Supersonic Overture supersonic plane concept — Photo: Disclosure / Boom Supersonic

The Overture could be a successor to the Concorde, a commercial supersonic plane that flew for 27 years until it went out of operation in 2003. But the former aircraft had only 14 units in commercial operation.

Boom Supersonic’s goal is to bring its supersonic plane to a wider customer base, according to Bloomberg.

The company is also considering creating a military version of the aircraft after signing an agreement in July this year with Northrop Grumman, an American defense company.

The Brazilian who is building a ‘flying car’ in his backyard

Meet the “flying car” that a Brazilian is creating on his own

What will the longest commercial flight in the world look like?

See what the world’s longest flight private luxury suites will look like

What was the longest unmanned flight in history like?