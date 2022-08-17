Méliuz (CASH3) melts more than 10% with higher costs and expenses in 2Q22; XP and BTG remain bullish on stock

O Méliuz (CASH3) operates in sharp decline this Tuesday (16), after worsen losses in the second quarter of 2022. At around 12:10 pm, the actions fell 10.46% to R$1.37.

the company of cashback reported a net loss of R$ 28.2 million, motivated by the fact that costs and expenses have increased due to the development of its products, highlights the XP Investimentos.

Regarding operating expenses, the performance also led the company to report a loss. The brokerage points out that the biggest variations were in personnel, software, third-party services and general and administrative, which jumped on an annual basis.

XP also mentions that the loss in the quarter reflects the expansion of Méliuz’s operations, which aims to ensure that the company continues to grow.

Despite the numbers, the brokerage firm maintains a constructive long-term view and recommends “buying” the paper.

“We welcome the company’s efforts to preserve its cash (at the end of the second quarter of 2022, the position was R$ 502.4 million), despite the accelerated pace of growth in operations”, he says.

Méliuz’s net revenue totaled BRL 79.1 million, representing an increase of 45% compared to the second quarter of 2021. XP assesses the results as mixed, driven by growth in gross merchandise volume (GMV) and new revenues from acquisitions in the period.

The brokerage points out that Méliuz has managed to increase its GMV, while the retail sector at the e-commerce Brazilian market fell 4% in the same period.

O BTG Pactual reiterated its buy recommendation for Méliuz, with a target price of BRL 2, despite seeing a challenging environment for low-profit/small cap companies.

The bank points out that the company has grown much stronger since IPO“having improved the team and completed several Fusions and acquisitions (BAD), while behaving in terms of cash burn”.

BTG still believes there is a big upside for the action at current prices and also highlights that Méliuz could be a target M&A company for names like Nubank (NUBR33) or even large banks.

“We wouldn’t be surprised if an offer offers a premium of more than 100% over the current share price,” he says.

Follow Money Times on Instagram!

Connect with the market and have access to exclusive content about the news that enrich your day! Seven days a week and 24 hours a day, you will have access to the most important and commented topics of the moment. And even better, multimedia content with images, videos and a lot of interactivity, such as: the summary of the main news of the day in Minuto Money Times, Money Times Responds, in which our journalists answer questions about investments and market trends, lives and much more most… Click here and follow our profile now!