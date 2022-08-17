Méliuz (CASH3) thwarts consensus and shares plummet 9.80%; company says growth is “just beginning”

Méliuz’s share (CASH3) closed down 8.80% this Tuesday (16) – this after releasing, last night, its balance sheet for the second quarter of 2022. Analysts, in general, defined the results as weak and modest, but the company, in a conference call held this morning, argued that revenue is just “starting to grow” and that the period was marked by exceptional spending.

“Méliuz reported revenue of R$ 79 million, increasing 45% in the year and decelerating substantially in relation to the previous quarter”, open Bradesco BBI analysts about the company. “Revenue grew less than expectations and profitability remained under pressure.”

The total gross volume of goods (GMV) stood at R$1.4 billion, up 24% on the year, but also slowing down from the 66% growth recorded between January and March. The billing of marketplacein turn, was R$ 61.9 million, up 43% on the same basis, compared to 85% in the first quarter.

“The market saw the results as negative, as the slowdown in revenue growth and the difficulty in profitability point to a challenging scenario ahead. In this context, we see little room for a reclassification of shares, while the market may remain skeptical given the execution risks ahead”, highlighted BBI, which has a recommendation outperform (performance above the market average) for Méliuz, with a target price of R$ 3.90.

UBS BB follows the same path – noting that the revenue from the marketplace was 7% below its forecast, with lower GMV taking the shine off the result of service revenues, which grew 14% in the year and came in line with the consensus, and Picodi, 14% above the bank’s projections.

The Swiss financial institution has a neutral valuation for the company and a target price set at R$1.40.

XP Investimentos defined the results as mixed, with a more optimistic view of net revenue, but with more spending on the development of new products. Even so, the brokerage firm maintained its buy recommendation, with a target of R$8 per share.

“The company continued to deliver robust growth in its operations, on the other hand, costs and expenses grew, which led to a net loss of R$28.2 million, a worsening in relation to expectations and on an annual basis”, explain the analysts. of the brokerage.

Finally, Itaú BBA was more pessimistic, defining the results as negative.

“Operating expenses increased to R$134 million, inflated by expenses of R$14 million related to Bankly and R$19 million from extraordinary items. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was negative by BRL 52 million, against BRL 17 million negative in the first quarter and against our estimate of BRL 14 million negative. bank analysts.

However, the bank maintains a recommendation outperform with a fair value of R$ 3.3.

Méliuz says that revenue just started to grow

In its meeting with investors and analysts, Méliuz sought to explain its numbers.

As for revenue, Davi Holanda, director responsible for the company’s financial services, argued that growth is “just beginning”, with the company still developing a series of its new products, such as Bankly itself, the offer of credit and the crypto as a service.

On this front, the executives also stated that a good part of the higher costs were, precisely, arising from these new initiatives.

According to Luciano Valle, CFO of Méliuz, the quarter was significantly impacted by non-recurring expenses. “Part of it comes from the result of the M&A [fusões e aquisições] of bank, with the recognition of certain expenses, another is more related to the way we recognize our talents. In this quarter, we had a position of shares in treasury, at acquisition cost, and with part of them we recognized our employees. It was something exceptional. Removing these two effects, we have the normalized results”.

On this front, UBS points out that without the BRL 8.7 million expenses with M&As and the BRL 10.2 million in shares provided to employees, Méliuz would have recorded a net loss of BRL 15.2 million.

Executive director Israel Salmen argued that a breakeven it doesn’t happen overnight.

“I created an operational efficiency committee, with all editorials listing points to improve expenses and also revenues. We listed 70 topics and made them a priority,” explained Salmen. “Previously, we did educational work with the entire team, basically training everyone on what an Ebitda is and what we could do to improve our operating result. At the present time, we will do something similar. Our team has grown a lot and people have not received this education. We’re bringing that work back.”

