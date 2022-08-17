Men account for 95% of monkeypox cases identified in Brazil

Brazil already has 2,893 confirmed cases of monkeypox (monkey pox). According to the Ministry of Health, 95% are men and most are in their 30s.

The data show that the spread of the disease here follows the same pattern as in other countries, with the main affected being men who have sex with men.

Credit: CDCEnlarged image shows a particle of Monkeypox virus, which was found in the fluid of a rash

Despite this epidemiological profile, the folder warns not to stigmatize the disease to a specific group, since the virus can contaminate anyone, including children.

“These references made here to men who have sex with men are purely epidemiological findings. We cannot make the mistakes of the past. We already know what happened in the 1980s with HIV/AIDS. It’s not to discriminate against people, it’s to protect them,” Minister Marcelo Queiroga said at a press conference in Brasília.

Another point raised by the panorama indicates that 87% of people infected with the monkeypox virus report that the possible place of contamination was during “intimate contact with an unknown person”.

In the division by states, São Paulo is still the one with the highest number of notifications, with 2019. Then comes Rio de Janeiro, with 342 confirmations.

Also according to the Ministry of Health, Rondônia, Amapá, Roraima, Alagoas and Sergipe are the only states with no known cases yet.

symptoms of monkeypox

According to the ministry’s survey, among Brazilians, the most common symptom is fever, followed by adenomegaly (swollen lymph nodes) and pain (muscle and headache).

In addition, it is important to pay attention to another standard feature of the disease, which is the appearance of skin rashes. They usually happen after the first symptoms and can present in a single region of the body, often near the genital organ or anus.

Some people only develop the rashes, without any previous symptoms.

The transmission of the monkeypox virus mainly occurs from skin-to-skin contact, when the sick person has active rashes.