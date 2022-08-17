Millie Bobby Brown is spotted with a diamond ring and sparks engagement rumors with Bon Jovi’s son – Monet

+



Millie Bobby Brown with her boyfriend, son of musician Jon Bon Jovi (Photo: Instagram)

Actress Millie Bobby Brown is the subject of rumors around a possible engagement with the young Jacob Hurley Bongiovi, 20-year-old son of musician Bon Jovi. The possibility is being considered after the star of the series ‘Stranger Things’ was spotted with a diamond ring during a walk with his partner through the streets of New York.

The 18-year-old artist’s records of the alleged alliance were made by paparazzi working for the British daily Daily Mail. The publication says it has contacted representatives of Brown and Bongiovi, but neither party has publicly commented on the matter so far.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (Photo: Instagram)

Brown and Bon Jovi’s son have been together since early 2021, but she only made the romance official on social media in June last year, sharing a photo of the boy giving her a kiss on the cheek. Since then, their records together, on dates and other outings, on her social media accounts have been constant.

Actors Millie Bobby Brown and Matthew Modine in the fourth season of Stranger Things (Photo: publicity)

Bon Jovi has three more children from his marriage to Dorothea Hurley. The two exchanged rings in 1989 and later had Stephanie Rose Bongiovi (29 years old), Jesse Bongiovi (27 years old), Jacob and Romeo Jon Bongiovi (18 years old).

Still in 2022, Brown will be the protagonist of ‘Enola Holmes 2’, the continuation of the 2020 feature in which she gives life to the younger sister of the English detective Sherlock Holmes, played by Henry Cavill. The expectation is that she will start her work on filming the fifth and final season of ‘Stranger Things’ in 2023, with a view to a possible release in 2024.

