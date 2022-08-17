Model is married to 8 women and builds mansion of love in Brazil

The model and influencer Arthur Urso, who became known for living with eight women and is building a “mansion of free love” in João Pessoa (PB), vented after waking up with the property spray-painted this morning. The phrase written on the mansion’s wall calls the residents “family of the devil” and orders them to move out.

“Today was a sad day, after waking up and opening the door for the construction team, they gave me the news that the mansion’s wall was tagged! .

“I’m not doing anything wrong building a home for myself and my wives. We just want to live in peace! We consider every form of love fair.”

The mansion, which sits on a plot of 700 square meters, has recently started to be renovated. The influencer’s goal is to build the property along the lines of the “Playboy mansion”, designed by Hugh Hefner, creator of the men’s magazine.

The project is ambitious. “Only the decorative part and the sound will cost R$ 1 million. This does not include the structure”, said Urso in an interview with the Extra newspaper.

The model is married to Luana Kazaki, but, according to him, the two made the decision to increase the number of people in the relationship. He asked for the hand of the other women, who accepted and performed a symbolic marriage. They “officialized” the union to celebrate “free love” in addition to standing against monogamy.