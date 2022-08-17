Model says that Catholic priest married him to 9 wives in SP

The model and digital influencer Arthur Urso, who had to hire a security team to guard the house in João Pessoa (PB), after the property was spray-painted, said that he managed to symbolically marry his nine “wives” in a ceremony with a Catholic priest performed in a Catholic church in São Paulo, after the refusal of more than 80 churches.

The marriage between Arthur, Bethânia, Tainá, Lorena, Emelly, Melina, Kyara, Luana, Thayenne and Aghata was symbolic, because in Brazil polygamy is considered a crime — and adultery is condemned by religion. It was celebrated in November last year, by a Catholic priest not identified by the model.

According to the newspaper O Globo, Arthur contacted about 83 churches, which refused to give the blessing to the group. When a priest accepted the mission, the nine were married without signing any kind of contract. The groom chose not to reveal the name of the church and the priest, for fear that he would suffer prejudiced attacks.

“I am very surprised by this situation, because I have never harmed anyone and I just want to have the freedom to live the love I believe in. I am used to hearing similar phrases on the internet, but having the wall of my house painted is something that need to have appropriate legal measures. We are afraid that they will try to do something directly against us”, he told the newspaper O Globo.

Born in João Pessoa, the model has been in an open relationship for seven years. Elle says she knew from her teenage years that she wouldn’t want to live in monogamy because she was attracted to multiple women.

Arthur has been married since 2015 in civil law to digital influencer Luana Kazaki. They decided together that they would have other partners in the relationship. Both met the other women through mutual friends, dating sites and parties.

“We can’t say that in fact they are just friends. There is love, affection. Furthermore, from time to time, we get involved with each other in the same environment. We live as an ordinary family, everyone does everything at home. The only difference is that the love I feel is different for Luana, for our relationship for years, but it won’t take long for the feeling to be the same with everyone,” he told O Globo.

The nine moved to the mansion in João Pessoa to have more comfort. The property of almost a thousand square meters was also designed to promote entertainment, after all they rarely leave the house to escape prejudice. “Sometimes we feel like birds in a cage.”