Moto G62: good battery and sound to compensate for performance and camera | Analysis / Review

The G62’s screen is 6.5 inches with a good level of brightness and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The IPS panel used by Motorola doesn’t impress in color reproduction, but it has the contrast in measure. The sound part compensates with good volume and balance between bass, mids and treble.

The design is very similar to other releases in the line. There is a triple set of cameras on the rear and metallic paint in plastic finish in gray and green colors. The front has a hole-punch selfie camera in the top corner and slightly wider edges than others in the AMOLED screen line.

The Moto G62 is yet another Motorola mid-range phone option with 5G connectivity. It is basically a Moto G52 with minor modifications, where you give up the AMOLED screen to have a lower screen and support for new generation networks. It is worth it? That’s what we’re going to find out.

The G62 features the Snapdragon 480 Plus accompanied by 4GB of RAM. It’s a disappointing combination for a device in its price range and we were expecting something like the Snapdragon 695 and 6GB RAM, this being the configuration sold in other markets. It was slow in our speed test, but it did well in games.

The battery lasts a long time and can deliver autonomy for more than a day. The 20W charger doesn’t help much and it takes more than 2 hours to fully recharge the battery. Even a quick recharge can be time consuming and is no more than 15% with 15 minutes in the socket.

The G62’s cameras are well known and we have sensors similar to others in the line. The main one brings 50 MP and records good photos in favorable light situations. The 8 MP ultra-wide has its uses, despite being quite limited at night. The 2 MP macro only does the basics and will rarely be able to impress in captured photos. The 16 MP front registers good selfies and hits the background blur, while the camcorder only records in Full HD and has good stabilization when shooting at 30 fps.

Is it worth buying the Moto G62? Only if having a 5G phone is a top priority for you right now and even then when you find it at a good deal. Its price is close to the G82 which is also 5G and has a better set. For more details, just check out the full review below: