Motorola Edge 30 with 38% off on Amazon

The magnificent Motorola Edge 30, a smartphone that belongs to the brand’s top-of-the-line family, has the lowest price in its history for R$2,584.47 on Amazon. Equipped with Snapdragon processor; 50MP dual camera, 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage and a pOLED screen, the smartphone has an enviable technical file, which has even passed our tests here at Oficina da Net.

Motorola Edge 30 priced well below launch

Launched for R$ 3,999, the Motorola Edge 30 already faces a depreciation of almost 40%. The offer on Amazon is BRL 2,584.47 and it is one of the lowest historical prices for this product. If you choose to pay in installments, you lose the 6% discount that the platform grants in cash payments, but it is possible to pay in installments in up to 10 installments of BRL 275.30 without interest.



Motorola Edge 30 blue on offer

Where’s the offer?

other offers

main specifications

O Edge 30 is equipped with a 6.5-inch pOLED screen FullHD+ resolution with 144hz refresh rate, compatible with the HDR10+ standard. The Edge 30’s camera array has the 50MP main sensor; there’s even a second sensor that takes 50MP Ultrawide photos and a 2MP sensor for depth effects. The front camera is 32MP.

Its battery has 4020 mAh and has a charger in the kit, with 33W and fast charging mode.

Is it worth buying the Motorola Edge 30?

In our review, the indication to buy the product was when it reached values ​​below R$ 2,750, so here is a great opportunity to acquire this device. If you are looking for a light, beautiful cell phone that comes with a complete Motorola set, the Edge 30 is going to be a great option.

Check out the complete Edge 30 datasheet:

Operational system: android 12

android 12 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G RAM memory: 8 GB

8 GB Internal Storage: 256 GB and UFS 3.1

256 GB and UFS 3.1 Screen – Type: pOLED

pOLED Screen – Size: 6.5

6.5 Screen – Resolution: 1080 x 2400

1080 x 2400 Main camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.55, OIS and PDAF

50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.55, OIS and PDAF 2nd camera: 50 MP, f/2.2, 114˚ (ultrawide) and OIS

50 MP, f/2.2, 114˚ (ultrawide) and OIS 3rd camera: 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Frontal camera: 32 MP, f/2.4, (wide)

32 MP, f/2.4, (wide) Drums: 4020 mAh

4020 mAh Charger: 33W

33W 5G: Yea

Motorola Edge 30 – See the complete technical sheet here