MP accuses former global actress of deceiving judge to keep R$10 million from her husband – 08/16/2022

The Public Ministry of São Paulo denounced actress Suzy Camacho on the charge that she used ideologically false medical certificates to deceive the Justice and, with that, release R$ 10 million from her elderly husband’s accounts.

Suzy, 61, who starred in soap operas such as “Brega & Chique” (Globo) and “A Força do Amor” (SBT), has been married since 2013 to businessman Farid Curi, 85, under a mandatory separation regime. assets. The businessman was one of the partners of the Atacadão supermarket chain until 2007, the year in which the company was purchased by Carrefour for around R$ 2.2 billion.

In 2020, considering that Farid’s mental health was deteriorating, the businessman’s children (Beatriz Curi Savioli, Muriel Amaral Curi, Rodrigo Curi and Alfredo Curi) went to court to block a request for the release of R$ 10 million from an investment fund. investment.

The actress, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, managed to reverse the decision of the blockade by presenting to Justice ideologically false medical certificates about her husband’s health. The businessman, according to the Public Ministry, has been hospitalized since 2020, suffering from neurological damage (cerebral palsy).

The doctors who signed the certificates, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, were “duped” by the actress, “who masked the scenario of the facts, never informing the professionals that the statements they provided would be used as proof of Farid’s mental capacity. “.

In a deposition, always in accordance with the complaint, one of the doctors stated that he had told Suzy that Farid had memory problems, “dementia”, among other relevant cognitive complications and that it would be impossible for an expert to demonstrate that “he had the aptitude for the acts of civilian life.”

The doctor, according to the Public Ministry, however, “at the request of the actress, failed to expose negative or harmful information” in the certificate.

Lawyer Rubens de Oliveira, who represents the businessman’s children, said that the “attribution of the Public Prosecutor’s Office reflects the excellent work of the Civil Police in the series of investigations in progress”.

“The family trusts justice,” he said.

Sought by the column, the actress’ defense stated, in a note, that Suzy Camacho “has never used medical certificates that do not correspond to the truth”, “and that the accusations made by her stepchildren are unfounded and are liars”.

“This is another chapter of the litigation promoted by the children of Mr. Farid against Ms. Susy, being motivated, exclusively, by a financial dispute provoked by them”, says the note.

Here is the full note:

“As the lawyer of Ms. Suzy Camacho Curi, wife of Mr. Farid Curi, I come to express myself, clarifying that Ms. Suzy never used medical certificates that did not correspond to the truth (in or out of court), and that the accusations made by her stepchildren (her husband’s children) are unfounded and untrue.

Anyone can only answer for the use of ideologically false medical certificates when these certificates are ideologically false, which is not the case, since medical certificates were not classified as false, and, issued by renowned doctors, which makes it impossible for their use to be incriminated. However, if the certificates are true, their use can never be imputed as improper or criminal.

It is also worth remembering that the police investigation that investigates the use of false certificates is being processed in secrecy of Justice, so that any information about its content is impossible, giving rise to a crime for those who have “leaked”, “disclosed” or “planted” any information about the contents of this police investigation.

I take the opportunity to remind you that this is another chapter of the litigation promoted by the children of Mr. Farid against Mrs. Suzy being motivated, exclusively, by financial dispute provoked by them.

In fact, the children of Mr. Farid Curi is who are investigated by the Civil Police and the Public Ministry, in police investigations that investigate the crime of slanderous denunciation, crime of witness corruption, crime of illegal environmental eavesdropping, crime of embezzlement of the father’s assets, in addition to the crime of misappropriation. , in several police stations in São Paulo. Further investigations against them are also being launched.

There are also legal proceedings in the civil sphere, which are processed in judicial secrecy, so that any disclosure of the content of these judicial proceedings or of the police investigation that are in judicial secrecy will be subject to measures in the civil scope, giving rise to indemnities and also in the criminal scope, giving rise to criminal proceedings.

Finally, if any news about these facts is published by anyone, or by any vehicle, without prejudice to the warnings indicated above, it is requested that this public note also be published in full, in the body of the article, not only to to celebrate ethical journalism, but above all to preserve the rights of Ms. Suzy Camacho Curi”.

Prof. Dr. Luiz Flavio Borges D’Urso.”

Rubens de Oliveira, lawyer for the businessman’s children, says that the accusations made by Suzy Camacho’s defense are not true.

“As for the defendant’s manifestation, it is regrettable the low level of her arguments, notably those far from reality. It is important to note that Mr. Farid’s curator was heard by the police authority and reported that financial transactions took place in his current account, while he was bedridden in his room. hospital. This says a lot about the defendant’s conduct.”