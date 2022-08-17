MPMG fulfills search and seizure warrants against Belo Horizonte businessmen

Entrepreneurs in the tire and beverage resale sectors are targets of an operation by the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) during the morning of this Wednesday (17), in Belo Horizonte. In all, two arrest warrants and 16 search and seizure warrants are served at the residences and headquarters of the investigated companies. The action, called Operation Pinocchio’s Paradox, has a task force composed of the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG), State Revenue, Civil and Military Police. Five public prosecutors, seven employees of the MPMG, 60 employees of the State Revenue Service and 60 civil police participate in the operation.

The group is investigated for the practice of crimes of tax evasion and money laundering, with damage to free competition and the State of Minas Gerais. The investigations pointed out that entrepreneurs in the tire segment owe about R$ 23 million in payments of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) not paid to the public coffers. The amounts refer to the sale of tires, inner tubes and other pneumatic articles in physical stores, verified in nine infraction notices issued by the State Revenue Service.

According to MPMG, the group used sophisticated practices, with the creation of new companies that operated in online sales. The evasion by these new companies is at least R$ 13 million, as indicated by the investigation. The business is in the tire and hot beverage segments, which have national and imported wines. The new companies simulated declarations to the State Revenue, benefiting from the non-levy of ICMS on online sales.

The investigations carried out by the Interinstitutional Committee for the Recovery of Assets (Cira) indicated that, in the analysis of tax documents issued by companies of the economic group, “voluminous sales of goods were identified with the false information that the tax had already been collected previously “.

The practice was intended to benefit large wholesalers as well as restaurants. The committee also investigates strategies that aim to hamper tracking and asset recovery activities for tax evasion crimes.