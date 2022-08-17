‘My son was one more for statistics’, laments father of young man who disappeared in Nova Iguaçu | Rio de Janeiro

Matheus, Douglas, Adriel and Jhonatan were childhood friendsMarcos Porto/O Dia Agency

For Everson Turíbio, Matheus’ father, his son has become another number in the statistics of deaths from violence in Rio. According to him, the family did not have the financial and psychological conditions to help in the search for the young man with the police. “We don’t carry on with the searches on our own, at least in my family we don’t have the physical, psychological or financial structure to go after all the information that they pass on to us. We’re not in the mood for anything. Our life is over. my son was another one for statistics. Another poor and dead young man in Brazil. I just wanted my son’s body to be able to do the burial, it’s the only thing I wanted”, he said.

Matheus Costa da Silva, 21, Douglas de Paula Pampolha dos Santos, 22, Adriel Andrade Bastos, 24 and Jhonatan Alef Gomes Francisco, 28, disappeared while on their way to a mall in Nova Iguaçu. According to witnesses, armed and hooded men, who were supposed to be militiamen, would have intercepted the app’s car and kidnapped them. Until last Monday, it was believed that the driver had also been captured, but in his testimony, he claimed to have been released at the same time the youths were taken away.

Rio – Relatives of the four young people who disappeared in Nova Iguaçu, in Baixada Fluminense, last Friday (12), no longer have any hope of finding them alive, after days of unsuccessful searches. This Monday (15), the driver of the app car that was driving the young people was found and testified at the Homicide Police Station (DHBF).

The app driver, whose name was not disclosed, was located and heard, according to the delegate responsible for the case, holder of the DHBF, Ana Carolina Lemos.

“The driver was located and made statements. His identity and the content of the statement will not be disclosed to preserve him. Several searches were carried out yesterday by the teams. The steps and investigation remain confidential”, he declared.

Douglas’ aunt, Elisângela da Silva, said the family has not heard from the case since Monday and that they only learned of the driver’s location through a television report.

“From yesterday to today (Tuesday) we have no answer for anything. We saw on television this morning that the guy from the uber was found, he gave his testimony, the same as the other girl had already given. We are here praying and asking to the Lord that someone comes to give us some news, someone comes to give us an answer, because all this is being suffered a lot. My sister is in a state of shock, as are the other mothers and the whole family. And we are here without knowing more to do”, he lamented.

Elisângela was referring to the girlfriend of one of the missing youths, who was in the car with them at the time they were kidnapped. However, she was released by the bandits and testified at the DHBF.

For Jonathan’s family, the chance of finding him alive is dwindling. “I have no hope of finding him alive and I can’t imagine who could have done it. We are all very distressed, we just want to find them and be able to have a funeral to end this anguish”, said Adilson Gomes Francisco, the young man’s brother.

The case was registered at the 52nd DP (Nova Iguaçu), later it was forwarded to the 56th DP (Comendador Soares) and then the investigation was transferred to the DHBF Whereabouts Discovery Sector.

If you have information about the disappearance of the boys, please contact us at (21) 22531177 / 0300 253 1177 (inside) or send a message to Whatsapp Disappeared +55 21 98849-6254.