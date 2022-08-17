Netflix Releases First Official Images of the Reunited Addams Family

The Addams Family is coming!

THE Netflix finally revealed the first official images of the Addams family in the long awaited series Wandinha. The never-before-seen photos were released through Vanity Fair magazine and show the actors Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán and Isaac Ordonez as Wandinha, Morticia, Gómez and Uglyrespectively, in the series.

As the title already indicates, Wandinha will focus on the Addams’ daughter, but of course the iconic family couldn’t be missing from the production. Fans of the sinister group were eager to see how the Netflix series would introduce them to the public, and now it’s time to get a sneak peek at this great family.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the executive producer Miles Millar explained that throughout the series’ development process, they felt they needed to bring in different things so that the production wasn’t just a simple reboot of the classic series.

Millar said:

“[…] That was really important for the show, that it didn’t feel like a remake or a reboot. It’s something that coexists with what came before, but it has its own style. [A série] It’s not trying to be like the 1960s movie or show. That was really important to us and Tim. [Burton].”

Miles Millar also said that they believed that Tim Burton, who will direct and executive produce the series, had the sensitivity needed to take on the project. According to the producer, “the ambition was to make the show like an 8-hour Tim Burton movie”.

Wandinha will follow the title character of the series as she tries to balance her school relationships and master her psychic powers. In addition to the actors mentioned, the actress Christina Ricciwho played the girl in the 1990s film, is also confirmed in the cast.

No release date has yet been set for Wandinhabut the production arrives on Netflix later this year.

