Neymar and Mbappé fight for penalties, but the best hitter is Sarabia

Kylian Mbappé and Neymar are at war. And one of the reasons for this arm wrestling between two of the protagonists of Paris Saint-Germain is linked to the dispute over who should be the official penalty taker of the current French champions.

The numbers are in favor of the Brazilian. According to the website “Transfermarkt”, the shirt 10 converted 82.5% of the shots he performed throughout his career, a mark slightly higher than the 80% hit of his French “enemy”.

But if the ability to turn penalties into goals were the only criterion adopted by PSG’s command to define the team’s number one taker, the chosen one would not be Neymar, much less Mbappé.

The best record of the entire Parisian squad belongs to Spanish attacking midfielder Pablo Sarabia. The 30-year-old, who has just returned to the club after a season on loan at Sporting, has taken 15 penalties throughout his career and converted them all.

The owner of shirt 19 has already converted penalties for Real Madrid’s B team (today Real Madrid Castilla), for Sevilla, for Sporting and even for the Spanish national team. Despite the perfect use, he never had the opportunity to execute a free kick at PSG.