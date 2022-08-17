Neymar and Mbappé fight for penalties, but the best hitter is Sarabia

Kylian Mbappé and Neymar are at war. And one of the reasons for this arm wrestling between two of the protagonists of Paris Saint-Germain is linked to the dispute over who should be the official penalty taker of the current French champions.
The numbers are in favor of the Brazilian. According to the website “Transfermarkt”, the shirt 10 converted 82.5% of the shots he performed throughout his career, a mark slightly higher than the 80% hit of his French “enemy”.
But if the ability to turn penalties into goals were the only criterion adopted by PSG’s command to define the team’s number one taker, the chosen one would not be Neymar, much less Mbappé.
The best record of the entire Parisian squad belongs to Spanish attacking midfielder Pablo Sarabia. The 30-year-old, who has just returned to the club after a season on loan at Sporting, has taken 15 penalties throughout his career and converted them all.
The owner of shirt 19 has already converted penalties for Real Madrid’s B team (today Real Madrid Castilla), for Sevilla, for Sporting and even for the Spanish national team. Despite the perfect use, he never had the opportunity to execute a free kick at PSG.
But Sarabia is a reserve in Paris. Therefore, he will probably not be on the field when opponents commit most of the fouls inside the area on his teammates. Even so, there is still a second option that performs better than Neymar and Mbappé.
Now as a starter as the Brazilian and French stars (after a frustrating first season at the Parc des Princes, marked by physical problems), Sergio Ramos boasts a conversion rate of 85.7% of the penalties he has already taken.
The last time the veteran defender missed a club kick was on May 9, 2018, when he was defending Real Madrid. Then the defender missed two more penalties, but both playing for Spain.
Rumors of disagreement between Mbappé and Neymar emerged during PSG’s vacation period, when several European press vehicles published that the Frenchman, shortly after having his contract renewed and gaining the air of “owner of the club”, had asked the board to shirt 10 was traded in this transfer window.
The egos war became a public fact this past weekend. After the match against Montpellier, in which Mbappé missed a penalty (the first conceded by the team) and Neymar (who until last season was responsible for the kicks) converted another, the Brazilian liked posts on Twitter with indirections to his attacking partner.
Despite the conflict between the two stars, PSG is “flying” at the beginning of the season. The Parisian team won the three official games they have played so far: 4-0 against Nantes (French Supercup), 5-0 against Clermont and 5-2 against Montpellier (Liga 1).
Coach Christophe Galtier’s men return to the field this Sunday, against Lille, one of the other five teams that are still unbeaten in this edition of the French first division.
Penalty shootout
Pablo Sarabia (ESP): 15 goals in 15 kicks (100% hit)
Sergio Ramos (ESP): 30 goals in 35 kicks (85.7% hit)
Neymar (BRA): 71 goals in 86 kicks (82.5% hit)
Mauro Icardi (ARG): 28 goals in 34 kicks (82.3% hit)
Kylian Mbappé (FRA): 20 goals in 25 kicks (80% hit)
Lionel Messi (ARG): 104 goals in 134 kicks (77.6% hit)
Source: Transfermarkt