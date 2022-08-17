Neymar vs. Mbappé: meeting with PSG board cuts edges between stars, says newspaper | international football

Controlled tension at Paris Saint-Germain. At least for now. According to the newspaper “Le Parisien”, Neymar and Mbappé met last Monday with the club’s director of football, Luis Campos, and the team’s coach, Christophe Galtier, to smooth the edges after the disagreement over the team penalty kicks.

Neymar is more efficient than Mbappé on penalties since 2017; see numbers

According to the publication, Campos asked that the “dirty laundry” be washed internally, “with the family, and not in the countryside, in front of the cameras”.. Both Neymar and Mbappé backed off and considered the incident a turning point.

1 of 1 Neymar and Mbappé talk before the penalty kick against Montpellier – Photo: Getty Images Neymar and Mbappé talk before the penalty kick against Montpellier – Photo: Getty Images

Understand the controversy between Neymar and Mbappé

The controversy unfolded as follows: Mbappé took the first penalty in favor of PSG, around the 21st minute of the first half, but missed it. About 20 minutes later, the team got another penalty and, after talking to Mbappé, Neymar took the lead and scored.

After the match, Neymar’s official Twitter profile liked a post criticizing the French striker. The text mentioned a possible priority for Mbappé to be the official penalty taker.