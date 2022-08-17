Nikolas Ferreira participates in a court hearing on a motorcycle and without a helmet

The candidate for federal deputy for Minas Gerais Nikolas Ferreira (PL) participated in a conciliation hearing while he was apparently on top of a motorcycle, on Tuesday afternoon (16). The hearing is part of the moral damage lawsuit filed by Nikolas against youtuber Nando Moura.

The report contacted the candidate by message and call in the early afternoon, but there was no response until the publication of the article.

The session took place at the same time that Nikolas was riding a motorcycle during the launch of Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) presidential campaign, in Juiz de Fora.

The hearing was held by videoconference by the 1st Civil Jurisdictional Unit of the District of Belo Horizonte and was scheduled to begin at 11:30 am. The conciliation attempt was mediated by the conciliator Laura Maria and ended, without an agreement, at 12:07 pm, according to the minutes.

Upon realizing that Nikolas appeared to be riding a motorcycle or being on the back of the vehicle, the parliamentarian’s lawyer, Thiago Rodrigues de Faria, asked the mediator to turn off the camera.

“He is in a public place, even for his own safety would you allow him to have the camera turned off?”, asks Nikolas’ lawyer.

Nando Moura’s lawyer, Luís Gustavo de Moura, protested and asked that the case be dismissed, even without a judgment on the merits, due to the way in which Nikolas presented himself at the session. “The author appears to be driving or being driven a motorcycle without a helmet. It is not safe and should not be accepted for him to participate in this way,” he complained.

Nikolas Ferreira, Bolsonar councilor in Belo Horizonte. He appears in audience on a motorcycle, without a helmet and filming himself with his cell phone in hand. He takes a wave with the face of Justice. And the criminals are the others. Embarrassing on so many levels. pic.twitter.com/tGlo5kg122 — Anonymous (@AnonNovidades) August 16, 2022

Despite the confusion, the hearing was closed for a simpler reason: Nikolas did not present valid proof of address, according to the minutes of the meeting.

Infringement.

According to the Brazilian Traffic Code, driving or driving a passenger without wearing a helmet is a very serious infraction, subject to a fine, suspension of the right to drive and retention of the vehicle.