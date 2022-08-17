Nikolas Ferreira participates in a hearing on a motorcycle and without a helmet – Politica

For being on campaign and being an ally of the president, Nikolas participated in a ‘motorcycle’ with Bolsonaro
 (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction)

Councilman Nikolas Ferreira (PL), candidate for federal deputy for Minas Gerais, participated in a virtual conciliation hearing while riding a motorcycle at an event in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in Juiz de Fora, Zona da Mata de Minas Gerais.

Because he was campaigning and being an ally of the president, Nikolas participated in the “motorcycle” with Bolsonaro.

The hearing in question was part of the electoral process for moral damage, filed by the councilor himself against youtuber Nando Moura.

In images released on social networks, Nikolas appears without a helmet and on top of a motorcycle. The councilor’s lawyer even asks the mediator to turn off the camera because he is in a public place and for safety.

“He’s in a public place, even for his own safety would you allow him to have the camera off?” asked the lawyer.

Then, even with the mediator’s consent, Nando Moura’s lawyer protested and asked that the case be dismissed after the way Nikolas presented himself. “The author appears to be riding a motorcycle without a helmet. It is not safe and should not be accepted for participation in this way.”

The report has contacted the councilor but has not yet received a response.

